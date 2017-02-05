0
SEARCH FOR NEW TALENTS
UAE adopts new visa system to attract key workforce
The UAE Cabinet has approved an integrated entry visa scheme to attract qualified and highly talented professionals to the country, a Wam news agency report said.
SHARP SLOWDOWN IN 2016
GCC growth likely to improve this year
The GCC economies recorded a sharp slowdown in 2016 amidst public sector spending cuts, tightening liquidity and investor uncertainty, a report said, adding that growth is expected to improve in 2017.
HEARING ON MONDAY
US court rejects Trump bid to restore travel ban
A US federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's request to immediately reinstate a travel ban blocked by a federal judge on Friday, media reports said.
SPOTLIGHT
Making freshwater from the sun
Getting freshwater will become increasingly challenging for countries in the Mena region as populations grow and living standards rise. In many cases, current water sources will become unsustainable, highlights IEA in a new analysis.
FOCUS
Wrong security spending 'leave sensitive data vulnerable'
Wrong security spending decisions by companies leave sensitive data vulnerable, according to a new report on cyber threats.
NEWS IN PICTURES
Royally adorable
Wearing the trademark royal yellow robes and a disarming smile, the crown prince of Bhutan, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck poses with a small toy car in Thimphu, Bhutan. The ‘Dragon Prince’ turns one today (February 5).
Top Trade News
Industry Sectors
IKEA Bahrain construction work on track
Construction work on IKEA Bahrain store is on track for completion in the second quarter of 2018, a senior official has said.More…
Pearl-Qatar welcomes 32 new retail, F&B outlets
The Pearl-Qatar’s main retail hubs of Porto Arabia, Medina Centrale and Qanat Quartier have attracted 32 exciting brands during the past two months.More…
Sohar refinery upgrade to boost output by 70pc
More than 99 per cent of the work on the Sohar Refinery Improvement Project (SRIP) has been completed and the project is just months away from being brought on stream, said a report.More…
GFH net profit soars to $217m; new strategy planned
GFH Financial Group (GFH) has announced a net profit attributable to shareholders of $217.12 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, a significant increase from losses of $5.52 million reported in 2015 due to provisions.More…
Global Industrial Resources signs up for GIF
Global Industrial Resources (GIR) will showcase its exclusive range of aluminum products at the Gulf Industry Fair 2017, which opens in Bahrain on Tuesday (February 7).More…
Dubai set for new family carnival
Dubai is gearing up for a major food festival this month with the launch of the first-ever Darnival event.More…
Acer launches CloudProfessor IoT starter kit
Acer has announced the availability of its CloudProcessor IoT starter kit in EMEA region at the 2017 BETT show in London.More…
Meraas unveils Bulgari Residences
Meraas, a UAE-based holding company, has announced the launch of Bulgari Residences, an exclusive residential community set within Jumeirah Bay Island in Dubai.More…
Alfardan Premier Motors 'official transport provider' for Qatar Total Open
Alfardan Premier Motors Co, the exclusive retailer of Jaguar Land Rover in Qatar, has been named the official transport provider of Qatar Total Open 2017.More…
Dubai launches Car-Free Day initiative
Dubai Municipality on Sunday launched the eighth edition of "Car Free Day" with the participation of a number of government, semi-government and private organizations.More…
WS Corp, HQ Creative set up region's 'largest' events firm
Worldwide Shows Corporation (WS Corp), a global leader in international events, live entertainment and communications industry, has announced a partnership with HQ Creative, a long-established UAE-based event production agency.More…
Top inspiration leaders to join education forum
The Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF), to be held in Dubai in March, will focus on the theme of "How to make real global citizens".More…
