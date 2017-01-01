0
ASSAILANT AT LARGE
35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Thirty-five people were killed and 40 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as they were celebrating the new year, a report said.
600-BED FACILITIES
Kuwait awards $535m hospital construction contracts
Kuwait’s Health Insurance Company (Daman) said it has awarded a KD162 million ($535 million) contract to China's Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) for the construction of two 600-bed hospitals in the country.
BRENT CRUDE UP 50pc
Oil set for biggest price hike in eight years
Oil prices were on track last night for their biggest annual percentage gain in seven years after commodities rebounded during 2016. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose by over 50 per cent to about $57, the biggest gain in eight years.
ANALYSIS
Top 5 trends impacting the energy sector in 2017
Change, driven by major internal and external forces, continues to be the defining feature of the global energy sector in 2017, said industry experts highlighting top five trends that will make an impact next year.
FOCUS
Cybercriminals likely to hit corporate defences in 2017
The next year could see cybercriminals continuing to leverage social engineering and phishing techniques to find new vulnerabilities, develop new ways to monetize their activities and get through corporate defences and target individuals.
NEWS IN PICTURES
Dubai welcomes 2017
Fireworks illuminate the night sky around, the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world on occasion of the new year of 2017 in Dubai, UAE on January 1.
