Thursday 26 January 2017

ROW OVER CONSTRUCTION TERMS
Saudi Arabia terminates Samsung's power plant deal

Samsung Engineering said the Saudi government has terminated its contract to build a 3,100-megawatt power and desalination plant on the Red Sea coast in the industrial city of Yanbu, due to differences over the final construction terms.

INDIA TOP DESTINATION
 Abu Dhabi airport traffic tops 24.5m in 2016

More than 24 million passengers passed through Abu Dhabi International Airport's terminals during 2016, a 5.1 per cent increase on the previous year, according to statistics released yesterday.

MOVE TO STRENGTHEN TIES
UAE, India sign strategic oil storage deal

The UAE and India today signed an agreement allowing the Gulf nation to fill the strategic oil storage facility in southern India, a report said.

ANALYSIS
Protectionism may lead to stronger dollar, lower oil prices

The Trump administration in the US is about change the geopolitical oil chessboard in many more ways. Protectionist policies may lead to stronger dollar and lower oil prices, says a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report.

ANALYSIS
Reason for optimism as Saudi deficit set to narrow

There is reason for optimism among investors in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom’s budget deficit is set to narrow in 2017, as a result of higher oil prices and diversification measures increasing non-oil revenues, a report said.

NEWS IN PICTURES
On both sides

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a laugh with LuLu Group head Yusuffali MA (left), when Modi described Yusuffali as being both the guest and the host.

Industry Sectors

Construction & Real Estate

Deyaar's 2016 net profit down 26pc

Deyaar Development, one of the UAE's leading property developers, has reported a net profit of Dh216.1 million ($58.8 million) for 2016, registering a 25.7 per cent drop from Dh291.4 million ($79.3 million) the previous year.

Retail & Wholesale

HTC to roll out all-new smartphone series

HTC is set to launch its newest smartphone series with two new models - the U Ultra 5.7-in and U Play 5.2-in - that boasts of several key features including a novel design and game-changing software and hardware.

Energy, Oil & Gas

Saudi Arabia terminates Samsung's power plant deal

Samsung Engineering said the Saudi government has terminated its contract to build a 3,100-megawatt power and desalination plant on the Red Sea coast in the industrial city of Yanbu, due to differences over the final construction terms.

Analysis, Interviews, Opinions

Protectionism may lead to stronger dollar, lower oil prices

The Trump administration in the US is about change the geopolitical oil chessboard in many more ways. Protectionist policies may lead to stronger dollar and lower oil prices, says a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report.

Industry, Logistics & Shipping

Sohar Port plans aggregate bulk terminal

Oman's Sohar Port and Freezone is planning to start operation of a new bulk terminal aimed at facilitating the export of locally mined construction aggregate to other markets in the wider Gulf region, said a report.

IT & Telecommunications

Ooredoo Oman welcomes new CEO

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) has welcomed Ian Dench as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Lifestyle

Alshaya signs up for Nakheel’s Al Khail Avenue mall

Nakheel Malls has kicked off its 2017 growth plan by signing Middle East retail giant Alshaya for 25 brands across 100,000 sq ft of shop space at the upcoming Al Khail Avenue mall at Jumeirah Village in Dubai.

Motoring

Nissan GT-R 2017 makes Middle East debut with fresh look

Nissan has launched the new 2017 GT-R across the Middle East, the latest iteration of Nissan’s flagship performance vehicle, boasting a revised look both inside and out as well as major driving performance enhancements and more power.

Health & Environment

29 in race for $1bn Bahrain medical city project

A total of 29 prominent international engineering firms have been prequalified to bid for the $1-billion King Abdullah Medical City, a multiple-phased development to come up on a one-million-sq-m area in Bahrain, said a report.

Media & Promotion

Infiniti dealer unveils largest video billboard in region

Arabian Automobiles Company, the exclusive dealer for Infiniti in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has unveiled the largest video billboard in the region to present the all-new, performance-oriented Q50s Red Sport 400.

Education, HR & Training

Omani firm to build hitech student housing complex

Strategic Housing Group, a fully integrated real estate project consultant, has partnered with Oman-based Sandan Development to set up a first-of-its-kind off-campus student housing complex in capital Muscat, said a report.

Miscellaneous

Engie backs Emirates Electric Vehicle Road Trip

Leading global energy group Engie has joined the upcoming Emirates Electric Vehicle Road Trip (EVRT) as a key sponsor and has installed all EV charging stations along the route.

