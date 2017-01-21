0
RETAIL SEGMENT HIT
Saudi retail giant Savola swings to Q4 net loss
Savola Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading retail and food holding companies, made a net loss of SR964 million ($257 million) in the fourth quarter compared to a net income of SR515 million ($137 million) for the same period in 2015.
UAE, SAUDI TOP MARKETS
MEA to spearhead $2.2trn packaged food industry growth
The global packaged food market is expected to reach $2.2 trillion by 2020 mainly driven by the demand from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market and Asia-Pacific region, said a report released ahead of a key industry event in Dubai UAE.
'AMERICAN FIRST' PLEDGE
Trump sworn in as president, vows to end ‘American carnage’
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th US president, after which he delivered a dark but ambitious speech promising to throw out entrenched Washington elites, end 'American carnage' in cities and restore jobs lost to shuttered factories.
ANALYSIS
Mideast M&A activity set for major increase
M&A activity in the Middle East appears to be on the cusp of a significant increase, particularly in the UAE where the economic fundamentals, such as anticipated GDP growth continue to draw investors to the region, an industry expert said.
SPECIAL REPORT
98pc of Gen Z consumers still shop in-store
Despite expectations that the first “digitally native” generation would want to shop online, a new study released by IBM indicates that almost all members of Generation Z prefer to shop in bricks-and-mortar stores.
NEWS IN PICTURES
Trumpmobile
A custom 'Trumpmobile' on the streets a day before Donald J Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC on January 19. Trump won the November 8 election to become the next US President.
Artar's Dubai project on track for 2018 completion
Saudi-based Artar Real Estate Development said its Mada Residences project in Downtown Dubai, is on schedule for completion by the second quarter of 2018, with a topping out ceremony likely to take place next month.More…
Eco-Villa prototype opens its doors at Masdar City
Eco-Villa, a pilot project incorporating water and energy-saving technologies in Abu Dhabi's Masdar City, has been completed and a UAE national family will soon live in the prototype sustainable dwelling.More…
Qatar's non-oil economy set for solid growth
Qatar’s efforts to broaden the economic base away from a reliance on hydrocarbons are gaining pace, as indicated by the country’s non-oil growth figures, said a new report.More…
Etihad to launch extra summer flights to Maldives
UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced four additional weekly flights on its popular Abu Dhabi – Malé route during summer, thus increasing its frequency to Maldives to 11 services a week between July 1 and September 17.More…
Zain Saudi Q4 net profit surges 7pc to $303m
Zain Saudi Arabia, a leading telecommunications provider in the kingdom, has registered a gross profit of SR1.14 billion ($303 million) in the fourth quarter, up 7 per cent over SR1.06 billion ($282 million) for the same period in 2015.More…
Bahrain Duty Free launches premium watches boutique
Bahrain Duty Free has unveiled the latest addition to its upgraded departures retail outlet at Bahrain International Airport, with the opening of a dedicated premium watches boutique.More…
Mercedes-Benz launches special edition of Actros truck
Mercedes-Benz Trucks Mena, together with Emirates Motor Company (EMC), its authorised distributor in Abu Dhabi, recently launched a special edition Actros truck in celebration of the model’s 20th anniversary.More…
Dubai's Hatta Hospital gets JCI accreditation
Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that one of its facilities, the Hatta Hospital, has received international accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI).More…
Jesse J to perform at Mall of the Emirates
Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship luxury destination Mall of the Emirates, in Dubai, will host global music star Jessie J tomorrow (January 20).More…
Saudi summit on private sector role in education
The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Education and the Tatweer Building Company recently organised a conference in Riyadh focusing on greater private sector engagement in education reform in the Kingdom.More…
Two terror suspects killed in Jeddah anti-terror raids
Two terror suspects blew themselves up on Saturday during a firefight with security forces in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and two others were arrested in another operation, said a report, citing the interior ministry.More…