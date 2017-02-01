Thursday 2 February 2017

0

SEVERAL BIG PROJECTS READY
Nakheel posts record $1.35bn net profit

UAE-based Nakheel, one of the world’s leading developers, has announced a record net profit of Dh4.96 billion ($1.35 billion) for 2016 - the highest in the company’s history - up 13 per cent over Dh4.38 billion the previous year.

1

DEAL WITH SAUDI BANKS
Mobily wins $2.1bn refinancing facility

Saudi telecom operator Mobily announced today that it has concluded with a group of Saudi banks an SR7.9 billion ($2.1 billion) Murabaha facility to refinance a significant part of its current debt.

2

GLOBAL SALES FORM 64pc
Apple quarterly revenue hits all-time record $78bn

Apple has posted all-time record quarterly revenue of $78.4 billion and highest-ever quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.36 for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended December 31, 2016.

3

Wrong security spending 'leave sensitive data vulnerable'

Wrong security spending decisions by companies leave sensitive data vulnerable, according to a new report on cyber threats.

4

ANALYSIS
India a key driver of global oil demand growth

Having doubled its oil demand growth in 2016, India outpaced China's growth in two quarters last year and is set to repeat this feat for the full year in 2017, a report said, adding that India is a key driver of global energy consumption.

5

NEWS IN PICTURES
Shielding the arena

A German proposal has won a contest to shield the ancient Roman amphitheater Verona Arena in Milan, Italy from rain. The $14.5 million project features a curtain that would be extended on cables with minimal visibility when retracted.

Top Trade News

Dubai business confidence soars on Expo2020, Budget


Kuwait unveils design for world's biggest children's hospital


Flydubai revenues hit $1.3bn in 2016


OOC JV set to award Duqm refinery contracts


Emaar Malls 2016 net profit surges 13pc


Siemens sets new record at Egypt mega project


NBAD posts over $1.4bn net profit for 2016


Two planes to join fleet in 4 weeks: Iran Air


First Gulf posts record profit of $1.64bn for 2016


Majid Al Futtaim EBITDA tops $1.1bn


Industry Sectors

Construction & Real Estate

Parsons JV in key Riyadh Metro safety milestone

A joint venture led by Parsons, a leader in engineering, construction sector, has achieved major success at the Riyadh Metro project in Saudi Arabia by completing more than 3 million work hours without any single lost-time incident.

Retail & Wholesale

Emaar Malls 2016 net profit surges 13pc

Emaar Malls, the shopping malls and retail business unit of global developer Emaar Properties, has recorded a net profit of Dh1.874 billion ($510 million) for 2016, up 13 per cent compared to Dh1.6 billion ($451 million) the previous year.

Energy, Oil & Gas

UAE firm to build 4.7MW solar plant in Jordan

UAE-based Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a major investor and operator of distributed solar and energy efficiency assets, has signed an agreement with Jordan Hospital to build, develop and operate a 4.7 MWp PV solar power plant in Amman.

Finance & Capital Market

Dubai business confidence soars on Expo2020, Budget

There has been a marked improvement in business confidence across Dubai during the fourth quarter over the same period in 2015, thanks mainly due to the massive expectations fuelled by the 2017 budget and Expo 2020 projects, said a survey.

Analysis, Interviews, Opinions

India a key driver of global oil demand growth

Having doubled its oil demand growth in 2016, India outpaced China's growth in two quarters last year and is set to repeat this feat for the full year in 2017, a report said, adding that India is a key driver of global energy consumption.

Industry, Logistics & Shipping

OOC JV set to award Duqm refinery contracts

Oman Oil Company (OOC) is moving forward on both the financing and contracting for its planned greenfield refinery project being jointly developed with energy giant Kuwait Petroleum International at Duqm in the sultanate.

Travel, Tourism & Hospitality

Qatar Airways Holidays launches new holiday packages

Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of Qatar Airways, is offering fantastic packages for visitors travelling to the 14th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watch Exhibition 2017, which is taking place between February 20 and 25.

IT & Telecommunications

Zain Bahrain posts 22pc surge in customer base

Zain Bahrain, a top telecom provider, has posted a 22 per cent surge in its customer base during 2016, from 795,000 to 971,000, a report said.

Motoring

Automechanika Riyadh targets Saudi aftermarket

Messe Frankfurt Middle East has announced the launch of Automechanika Riyadh 2018 today (February 1), as the region’s leading exhibition organiser expands its presence further in the kingdom’s vast automotive aftermarket.

Health & Environment

Kuwait unveils design for world's biggest children's hospital

SSH, a leading masterplanning, building design and project management firm, has unveiled the design for a new children’s hospital in Kuwait, the largest of its kind in the world to be developed on a 300,000-sq-m area.

Media & Promotion

Delta unveils multi-service facility in Dubai

Delta Group, a leader in the GCC printing industry, has announced the inauguration of a new multi-service facility which will host several of its subsidiaries.

Education, HR & Training

Women in senior roles priority for many GCC firms

Many companies in the region are engaging women in senior leadership positions as a key priority, particularly following the revelation that, on a global level, companies are failing their senior-level women, a report said.

Miscellaneous

Careem Cairo GM among top women awardees

Hadeer Shalaby, the general manager of Careem Cairo, the region’s leading app-based car booking service, was recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Egypt at an event organised and hosted by Amwal Al Ghad.

