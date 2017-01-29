0
FLOATING LNG TERMINAL
Abu Dhabi's NMDC wins $316m India port contract
Abu Dhabi's National Marine Dredging Company said it has been awarded a $316-million engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a hitech floating LNG port at Jafrabad in the Indian state of Gujarat.
TRADE VALUE TOPS $3.6bn
Jafza records 10pc growth in healthcare, pharma sector
The healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the UAE’s flagship trade and logistics hub for the Middle East, grew by 10 per cent to 314 companies in 2016 compared to 284 during the previous year.
DEMAND FROM KEY SECTORS
Abu Dhabi Global Market launches 50 SPVs
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre, has registered more than 50 Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) with continuous strong interests from local and international business communities.
ANALYSIS
Digital banking: What to expect in 2017
The banking sector in the Mena is entering into a period of mass digital transformation positively impacting financial institutions, says an industry expert, listing five key trends expected in 2017.
ANALYSIS
Bureaucracy measurement tool boosts transparency
GCC companies can use the new Bureaucracy Measurement Index (BMI), recently launched by management consultancy Strategy&, to assess the level of bureaucracy within an organisation, compare it to competitors and highlight problem areas.
NEWS IN PICTURES
Fedex delivers!
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 during their Men's Singles final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on January 29.
Top Trade News
Industry Sectors
DI green community project units set for Q2 handover
Properties Investment, a joint venture between Dubai Investments and UAE-based Union Properties, said work on the third phase of its Green Community West DIP project is progressing as per schedule, with 76 townhouses set for handover in Q2.
Olympus opens MEA base in Dubai
Olympus Corporation, a high-end optics and precision electronics manufacturer, has launched its regional headquarters for Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Dubai, UAE.
GIB successfully launches $500m bond
Gulf International Bank's (GIB) latest bond issue met with robust demand as the bank recently successfully priced its $500 million long five-year bond issuance.
Top 10 challenges for investment banks in 2017
An unsustainable cost base, continued evolution of regulatory demands and evolving promises and challenges of digital technologies are among the top10 challenges for investment banks in 2017, says professional services company Accenture.
Bahrain’s first Indian Business Partnership Summit takes place at GIF
India's PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in association with Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), will present the first Indian Business Partnership Summit to take place in Bahrain, next month.
Al Tayyar extends strategic partnership with Amadeus
Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group has extended its partnership agreement with Amadeus, a leading provider of technology solutions for the global travel sector.
Batelco embarks on major global expansion drive
Bahrain's leading telecom services operator Batelco has deployed a number of new Points-of-Presence (PoPs) around the world as part of a strategy to boost its global network and also provide services in a more efficient manner.
Officine Panerai partners with Dubai International Boat Show
Officine Panerai, the Florentine haute horlogerie sports watch brand, has announced its participation at the 25th Dubai International Boat Show 2017 as the 'Supporting Partner' for the eighth consecutive year.
Iran Khodro in JV deals with Mercedes-Benz
Iran's leading car manufacturer Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) recently signed three contracts with the German automaker Mercedes-Benz on joint ventures, said a report.
$1bn Abu Dhabi medical city nearing completion
Work on the Dh4-billion ($1.08 billion) Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, a major healthcare development coming up on a 300,000-sq-m area in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is nearing completion and the project will be delivered by the year-end, said a report.
OSN partners with top mixed martial arts group
OSN, a leading pay-TV network in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, said it has entered into an exclusive long-term agreement with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation.
Miral to create 1,000 new tourism jobs in Abu Dhabi
Farah Experiences, a subsidiary of UAE-based Miral, has launched a new training and recruiting program aimed at creating 1,000 new jobs for Emirati nationals in the travel and tourism sector.
New healthy food online ordering platform to launch in Dubai
A new online ordering platform for healthy meals will soon be launched in Dubai as the website Eat Clean plans to offer a wide range of healthy food and beverage options for health conscious individuals in the emirate.