Nakheel posts record $1.35bn net profit
UAE-based Nakheel, one of the world’s leading developers, has announced a record net profit of Dh4.96 billion ($1.35 billion) for 2016 - the highest in the company’s history - up 13 per cent over Dh4.38 billion the previous year.
Mobily wins $2.1bn refinancing facility
Saudi telecom operator Mobily announced today that it has concluded with a group of Saudi banks an SR7.9 billion ($2.1 billion) Murabaha facility to refinance a significant part of its current debt.
Apple quarterly revenue hits all-time record $78bn
Apple has posted all-time record quarterly revenue of $78.4 billion and highest-ever quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.36 for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended December 31, 2016.
Wrong security spending 'leave sensitive data vulnerable'
Wrong security spending decisions by companies leave sensitive data vulnerable, according to a new report on cyber threats.
India a key driver of global oil demand growth
Having doubled its oil demand growth in 2016, India outpaced China's growth in two quarters last year and is set to repeat this feat for the full year in 2017, a report said, adding that India is a key driver of global energy consumption.
Shielding the arena
A German proposal has won a contest to shield the ancient Roman amphitheater Verona Arena in Milan, Italy from rain. The $14.5 million project features a curtain that would be extended on cables with minimal visibility when retracted.
Parsons JV in key Riyadh Metro safety milestone
A joint venture led by Parsons, a leader in engineering, construction sector, has achieved major success at the Riyadh Metro project in Saudi Arabia by completing more than 3 million work hours without any single lost-time incident.More…
Emaar Malls 2016 net profit surges 13pc
Emaar Malls, the shopping malls and retail business unit of global developer Emaar Properties, has recorded a net profit of Dh1.874 billion ($510 million) for 2016, up 13 per cent compared to Dh1.6 billion ($451 million) the previous year.More…
UAE firm to build 4.7MW solar plant in Jordan
UAE-based Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a major investor and operator of distributed solar and energy efficiency assets, has signed an agreement with Jordan Hospital to build, develop and operate a 4.7 MWp PV solar power plant in Amman.More…
Dubai business confidence soars on Expo2020, Budget
There has been a marked improvement in business confidence across Dubai during the fourth quarter over the same period in 2015, thanks mainly due to the massive expectations fuelled by the 2017 budget and Expo 2020 projects, said a survey.More…
OOC JV set to award Duqm refinery contracts
Oman Oil Company (OOC) is moving forward on both the financing and contracting for its planned greenfield refinery project being jointly developed with energy giant Kuwait Petroleum International at Duqm in the sultanate.More…
Qatar Airways Holidays launches new holiday packages
Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of Qatar Airways, is offering fantastic packages for visitors travelling to the 14th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watch Exhibition 2017, which is taking place between February 20 and 25.More…
Zain Bahrain posts 22pc surge in customer base
Zain Bahrain, a top telecom provider, has posted a 22 per cent surge in its customer base during 2016, from 795,000 to 971,000, a report said.More…
New e-shopping platform to launch in Bahrain
White deal, a Bahrain based e-commerce website, will launch its online fashion website during the first half of February 2017.More…
Automechanika Riyadh targets Saudi aftermarket
Messe Frankfurt Middle East has announced the launch of Automechanika Riyadh 2018 today (February 1), as the region’s leading exhibition organiser expands its presence further in the kingdom’s vast automotive aftermarket.More…
Kuwait unveils design for world's biggest children's hospital
SSH, a leading masterplanning, building design and project management firm, has unveiled the design for a new children’s hospital in Kuwait, the largest of its kind in the world to be developed on a 300,000-sq-m area.More…
Delta unveils multi-service facility in Dubai
Delta Group, a leader in the GCC printing industry, has announced the inauguration of a new multi-service facility which will host several of its subsidiaries.More…
Women in senior roles priority for many GCC firms
Many companies in the region are engaging women in senior leadership positions as a key priority, particularly following the revelation that, on a global level, companies are failing their senior-level women, a report said.More…
Careem Cairo GM among top women awardees
Hadeer Shalaby, the general manager of Careem Cairo, the region’s leading app-based car booking service, was recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Egypt at an event organised and hosted by Amwal Al Ghad.More…