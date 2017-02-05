Monday 6 February 2017

SEARCH FOR NEW TALENTS
 UAE adopts new visa system to attract key workforce

The UAE Cabinet has approved an integrated entry visa scheme to attract qualified and highly talented professionals to the country, a Wam news agency report said.

SHARP SLOWDOWN IN 2016
GCC growth likely to improve this year

The GCC economies recorded a sharp slowdown in 2016 amidst public sector spending cuts, tightening liquidity and investor uncertainty, a report said, adding that growth is expected to improve in 2017.

HEARING ON MONDAY
US court rejects Trump bid to restore travel ban

A US federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's request to immediately reinstate a travel ban blocked by a federal judge on Friday, media reports said.

SPOTLIGHT
Making freshwater from the sun

Getting freshwater will become increasingly challenging for countries in the Mena region as populations grow and living standards rise. In many cases, current water sources will become unsustainable, highlights IEA in a new analysis.

FOCUS
Wrong security spending 'leave sensitive data vulnerable'

Wrong security spending decisions by companies leave sensitive data vulnerable, according to a new report on cyber threats.

NEWS IN PICTURES
Royally adorable

Wearing the trademark royal yellow robes and a disarming smile, the crown prince of Bhutan, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck poses with a small toy car in Thimphu, Bhutan. The ‘Dragon Prince’ turns one today (February 5).

Top Trade News

GFH net profit soars to $217m; new strategy planned


IKEA Bahrain construction work on track


$240bn GCC rail projects in pipeline, says report


Daewoo E&C inks $590m Qatar expressway deal


Egypt non-oil sector continues downtrend


UAE, Saudi non-oil sectors see big growth in January


KAEC inks $426m project contracts in 2016


Dubai issues new rules for private schools


Iran to spend $3bn on green energy: minister


Trump appeals against ruling blocking travel ban


Industry Sectors

Construction & Real Estate

IKEA Bahrain construction work on track

Construction work on IKEA Bahrain store is on track for completion in the second quarter of 2018, a senior official has said.

Retail & Wholesale

Pearl-Qatar welcomes 32 new retail, F&B outlets

The Pearl-Qatar’s main retail hubs of Porto Arabia, Medina Centrale and Qanat Quartier have attracted 32 exciting brands during the past two months.

Energy, Oil & Gas

Sohar refinery upgrade to boost output by 70pc

More than 99 per cent of the work on the Sohar Refinery Improvement Project (SRIP) has been completed and the project is just months away from being brought on stream, said a report.

Finance & Capital Market

GFH net profit soars to $217m; new strategy planned

GFH Financial Group (GFH) has announced a net profit attributable to shareholders of $217.12 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, a significant increase from losses of $5.52 million reported in 2015 due to provisions.

Analysis, Interviews, Opinions

Making freshwater from the sun

Getting freshwater will become increasingly challenging for countries in the Mena region as populations grow and living standards rise. In many cases, current water sources will become unsustainable, highlights IEA in a new analysis.

Industry, Logistics & Shipping

Global Industrial Resources signs up for GIF

Global Industrial Resources (GIR) will showcase its exclusive range of aluminum products at the Gulf Industry Fair 2017, which opens in Bahrain on Tuesday (February 7).

Lifestyle

Meraas unveils Bulgari Residences

Meraas, a UAE-based holding company, has announced the launch of Bulgari Residences, an exclusive residential community set within Jumeirah Bay Island in Dubai.

Health & Environment

Dubai launches Car-Free Day initiative

Dubai Municipality on Sunday launched the eighth edition of "Car Free Day" with the participation of a number of government, semi-government and private organizations.

Media & Promotion

WS Corp, HQ Creative set up region's 'largest' events firm

Worldwide Shows Corporation (WS Corp), a global leader in international events, live entertainment and communications industry, has announced a partnership with HQ Creative, a long-established UAE-based event production agency.

Education, HR & Training

Top inspiration leaders to join education forum

The Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF), to be held in Dubai in March, will focus on the theme of "How to make real global citizens".

Miscellaneous

UAE adopts new visa system to attract key workforce

The UAE Cabinet has approved an integrated entry visa scheme to attract qualified and highly talented professionals to the country, a Wam news agency report said.

