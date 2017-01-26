0
ROW OVER CONSTRUCTION TERMS
Saudi Arabia terminates Samsung's power plant deal
Samsung Engineering said the Saudi government has terminated its contract to build a 3,100-megawatt power and desalination plant on the Red Sea coast in the industrial city of Yanbu, due to differences over the final construction terms.
INDIA TOP DESTINATION
Abu Dhabi airport traffic tops 24.5m in 2016
More than 24 million passengers passed through Abu Dhabi International Airport's terminals during 2016, a 5.1 per cent increase on the previous year, according to statistics released yesterday.
MOVE TO STRENGTHEN TIES
UAE, India sign strategic oil storage deal
The UAE and India today signed an agreement allowing the Gulf nation to fill the strategic oil storage facility in southern India, a report said.
ANALYSIS
Protectionism may lead to stronger dollar, lower oil prices
The Trump administration in the US is about change the geopolitical oil chessboard in many more ways. Protectionist policies may lead to stronger dollar and lower oil prices, says a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report.
ANALYSIS
Reason for optimism as Saudi deficit set to narrow
There is reason for optimism among investors in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom’s budget deficit is set to narrow in 2017, as a result of higher oil prices and diversification measures increasing non-oil revenues, a report said.
NEWS IN PICTURES
On both sides
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a laugh with LuLu Group head Yusuffali MA (left), when Modi described Yusuffali as being both the guest and the host.
Deyaar's 2016 net profit down 26pc
Deyaar Development, one of the UAE's leading property developers, has reported a net profit of Dh216.1 million ($58.8 million) for 2016, registering a 25.7 per cent drop from Dh291.4 million ($79.3 million) the previous year.
HTC to roll out all-new smartphone series
HTC is set to launch its newest smartphone series with two new models - the U Ultra 5.7-in and U Play 5.2-in - that boasts of several key features including a novel design and game-changing software and hardware.
Mashreq Bank posts $520m profit
Dubai-based Mashreq Bank reported a net profit of Dh1.9 billion ($520 million) for the year ending on December 31, 2016.
Sohar Port plans aggregate bulk terminal
Oman's Sohar Port and Freezone is planning to start operation of a new bulk terminal aimed at facilitating the export of locally mined construction aggregate to other markets in the wider Gulf region, said a report.
Emirates offers special fares to its US network
Dubai-based Emirates is offering travellers from the UAE special fares to its 12 US destinations.
Ooredoo Oman welcomes new CEO
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) has welcomed Ian Dench as the company's new chief executive officer.
Alshaya signs up for Nakheel’s Al Khail Avenue mall
Nakheel Malls has kicked off its 2017 growth plan by signing Middle East retail giant Alshaya for 25 brands across 100,000 sq ft of shop space at the upcoming Al Khail Avenue mall at Jumeirah Village in Dubai.
Nissan GT-R 2017 makes Middle East debut with fresh look
Nissan has launched the new 2017 GT-R across the Middle East, the latest iteration of Nissan's flagship performance vehicle, boasting a revised look both inside and out as well as major driving performance enhancements and more power.
29 in race for $1bn Bahrain medical city project
A total of 29 prominent international engineering firms have been prequalified to bid for the $1-billion King Abdullah Medical City, a multiple-phased development to come up on a one-million-sq-m area in Bahrain, said a report.
Infiniti dealer unveils largest video billboard in region
Arabian Automobiles Company, the exclusive dealer for Infiniti in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has unveiled the largest video billboard in the region to present the all-new, performance-oriented Q50s Red Sport 400.
Omani firm to build hitech student housing complex
Strategic Housing Group, a fully integrated real estate project consultant, has partnered with Oman-based Sandan Development to set up a first-of-its-kind off-campus student housing complex in capital Muscat, said a report.
Engie backs Emirates Electric Vehicle Road Trip
Leading global energy group Engie has joined the upcoming Emirates Electric Vehicle Road Trip (EVRT) as a key sponsor and has installed all EV charging stations along the route.