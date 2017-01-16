0
COMBINED CYCLE PROJECT
GE unit wins new Alba power plant deal
GE Power, a division of GE, today announced an order from Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) for a turnkey combined-cycle power plant, including three GE HA gas turbines, which will power the world’s largest single-site smelter.
SUSTAINABILITY WEEK OPENS
UAE determined to promote clean energy
The UAE is keen to diversify its energy resources and allocate a growing share to clean energy in order to ensure a secure future for the coming generations, it was revealed at the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week today.
BULK LIQUID BERTH TERMINAL
Boskalis wins $533m Oman port contract
Leading Dutch dredging group Royal Boskalis Westminster said it has been awarded a €480-million ($533 million) contract for the design, procurement and construction of a bulk liquid berth terminal at the Duqm port in Oman.
ANALYSIS
Three predictions for the future of retail
It’s up to retailers to adapt to today’s rapid changes and in some areas even lead the way, says the president and CEO of Walmart, highlighting what customers can expect their shopping experiences to be like 10 years from now.
TECHNOLOGY
Smart card ‘keys’ crucial to maintaining security
Even if you are using a secure technology (like EV1), access control cards and smart cards can still be copied if there is careless use of the smart card ‘Keys’, says an industry expert.
NEWS IN PICTURES
Dealing with SARA
A man tests 'SARA', a Socially-Aware Robot Assistant, inside the Congress Center during preparations for the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 15.
Top Trade News
Industry Sectors
Majid Al Futtaim unveils Ajman mall revamp plan
Majid Al Futtaim, a key retail pioneer in the region, has unveiled a comprehensive redevelopment plan for City Centre Ajman that will see the mall almost double in size from 29,000 sq m to 52,000 sq m while adding more car parking spaces.More…
