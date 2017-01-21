Sunday 22 January 2017

0

RETAIL SEGMENT HIT
Saudi retail giant Savola swings to Q4 net loss

Savola Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading retail and food holding companies, made a net loss of SR964 million ($257 million) in the fourth quarter compared to a net income of SR515 million ($137 million) for the same period in 2015.

more…

1

UAE, SAUDI TOP MARKETS
MEA to spearhead $2.2trn packaged food industry growth

The global packaged food market is expected to reach $2.2 trillion by 2020 mainly driven by the demand from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market and Asia-Pacific region, said a report released ahead of a key industry event in Dubai UAE.

more…

2

'AMERICAN FIRST' PLEDGE
Trump sworn in as president, vows to end ‘American carnage’

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th US president, after which he delivered a dark but ambitious speech promising to throw out entrenched Washington elites, end 'American carnage' in cities and restore jobs lost to shuttered factories.

more…

3

ANALYSIS
Mideast M&A activity set for major increase

M&A activity in the Middle East appears to be on the cusp of a significant increase, particularly in the UAE where the economic fundamentals, such as anticipated GDP growth continue to draw investors to the region, an industry expert said.

more…

4

SPECIAL REPORT
98pc of Gen Z consumers still shop in-store

Despite expectations that the first “digitally native” generation would want to shop online, a new study released by IBM indicates that almost all members of Generation Z prefer to shop in bricks-and-mortar stores.

more…

5

NEWS IN PICTURES
Trumpmobile

A custom 'Trumpmobile' on the streets a day before Donald J Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC on January 19. Trump won the November 8 election to become the next US President.

more…

Top Trade News

Zain Saudi Q4 net profit surges 7pc to $303m


Two terror suspects killed in Jeddah anti-terror raids


$266m infrastructure projects underway in Saudi Arabia


Qatar's non-oil economy set for solid growth


Turkey prices $2bn global 10-year bond


Artar's Dubai project on track for 2018 completion


Trump signs order scaling back parts of Obamacare


100 held as anti-Trump protests turn violent


Trump sworn in, ushers in transformative shift


Eco-Villa prototype opens its doors at Masdar City


icondown

Industry Sectors

Construction & Real Estate

Artar's Dubai project on track for 2018 completion

Saudi-based Artar Real Estate Development said its Mada Residences project in Downtown Dubai, is on schedule for completion by the second quarter of 2018, with a topping out ceremony likely to take place next month.

More…
Retail & Wholesale

Saudi retail giant Savola swings to Q4 net loss

Savola Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading retail and food holding companies, made a net loss of SR964 million ($257 million) in the fourth quarter compared to a net income of SR515 million ($137 million) for the same period in 2015.

More…
Energy, Oil & Gas

Eco-Villa prototype opens its doors at Masdar City

Eco-Villa, a pilot project incorporating water and energy-saving technologies in Abu Dhabi's Masdar City, has been completed and a UAE national family will soon live in the prototype sustainable dwelling.

More…
Finance & Capital Market

Qatar's non-oil economy set for solid growth

Qatar’s efforts to broaden the economic base away from a reliance on hydrocarbons are gaining pace, as indicated by the country’s non-oil growth figures, said a new report.

More…
Analysis, Interviews, Opinions

Mideast M&A activity set for major increase

M&A activity in the Middle East appears to be on the cusp of a significant increase, particularly in the UAE where the economic fundamentals, such as anticipated GDP growth continue to draw investors to the region, an industry expert said.

More…
Industry, Logistics & Shipping

MEA to spearhead $2.2trn packaged food industry growth

The global packaged food market is expected to reach $2.2 trillion by 2020 mainly driven by the demand from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market and Asia-Pacific region, said a report released ahead of a key industry event in Dubai UAE.

More…
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality

Etihad to launch extra summer flights to Maldives

UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced four additional weekly flights on its popular Abu Dhabi – Malé route during summer, thus increasing its frequency to Maldives to 11 services a week between July 1 and September 17.

More…
IT & Telecommunications

Zain Saudi Q4 net profit surges 7pc to $303m

Zain Saudi Arabia, a leading telecommunications provider in the kingdom, has registered a gross profit of SR1.14 billion ($303 million) in the fourth quarter, up 7 per cent over SR1.06 billion ($282 million) for the same period in 2015.

More…
Lifestyle

Bahrain Duty Free launches premium watches boutique

Bahrain Duty Free has unveiled the latest addition to its upgraded departures retail outlet at Bahrain International Airport, with the opening of a dedicated premium watches boutique.

More…
Motoring

Mercedes-Benz launches special edition of Actros truck

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Mena, together with Emirates Motor Company (EMC), its authorised distributor in Abu Dhabi, recently launched a special edition Actros truck in celebration of the model’s 20th anniversary.

More…
Health & Environment

Dubai's Hatta Hospital gets JCI accreditation

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that one of its facilities, the Hatta Hospital, has received international accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI).

More…
Media & Promotion

Jesse J to perform at Mall of the Emirates

Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship luxury destination Mall of the Emirates, in Dubai, will host global music star Jessie J tomorrow (January 20).

More…
Education, HR & Training

Saudi summit on private sector role in education

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Education and the Tatweer Building Company recently organised a conference in Riyadh focusing on greater private sector engagement in education reform in the Kingdom.

More…
Miscellaneous

Two terror suspects killed in Jeddah anti-terror raids

Two terror suspects blew themselves up on Saturday during a firefight with security forces in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and two others were arrested in another operation, said a report, citing the interior ministry.

More…
Live rates widget is provided by DailyForex.com - Forex Reviews and News

calendarCalendar of Events

Picture of the Day

Tools

exchangeExchange Rates
exchangeWeather Forecast
exchangeBBC World Service

Ads

Recommended Links

ABC-Bahrain

DHgate

Robot for Binary Option

Sectors |

Information |

About Us |