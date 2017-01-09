Tuesday 10 January 2017

EPC CONTRACT
Petrofac wins $600m Oman gas project deal

British oilfield services company Petrofac said it has secured a engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth nearly $600 million for a key gas extraction project at Salalah in the southern part of Oman.

550-ROOM HOTEL FOR DEIRA HUB
Nakheel, Centara sign JV for $136m beachfront resort

UAE master developer Nakheel and leading Thai hotel group Centara Hotels and Resorts have signed a joint venture agreement to create a 550-room, Dh500-million ($136 million) beachfront resort with a waterpark at Deira Islands in Dubai.

STRATEGIC MOVE
Qalaa to sell key stake in Kenya, Uganda national railways

Qalaa Holdings, an African leader in energy and infrastructure, said it was in preliminary negotiations with several global investors for the sale of its stake in Rift Valley Railways (RVR), the national railway of Kenya and Uganda.

ANALYSIS
Sukuk markets likely to stay subdued in 2017

The sukuk market will remain subdued in 2017, since the issuance process is still quite complex, says S&P Global Ratings in a new article.

TECHNOLOGY
Growing preference for wi-fi over speed in Mideast

In 2017, consumers will increasingly prioritise higher performance over speed as a growing number of smart devices connect to wi-fi network in Middle East homes, according to networking giant Linksys.

NEWS IN PICTURES
Crown winners

Cast and crew of 'The Crown' pose with the award for Best Television Series - Drama in the press room during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 8.

