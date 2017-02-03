0
TEHRAN PLAYING WITH FIRE: TRUMP
US prepares new Iran sanctions over missile test
US President Donald Trump's administration could hit Iran with new sanctions as early as Friday following Tehran's test-fire of a medium-range ballistic missile, said a report.
PAYMENT VOLUMES SURGE
Visa quarterly profit jumps 7pc to top $2 billion
Visa, the world’s largest payments network operator, has reported $2.1 billion net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, a rise of 7 per cent over the prior year’s results due to higher payments growth and cross-border volumes.
RECOVERY SEEN THIS YEAR
Global FDI fell 13pc to $1.52 trillion in 2016
Global flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 13 per cent in 2016 to an estimated $1.52 trillion as global economic growth remained weak and world trade volumes posted anemic gains, according to an UNCTAD report.
SPOTLIGHT
Making freshwater from the sun
Getting freshwater will become increasingly challenging for countries in the Mena region as populations grow and living standards rise. In many cases, current water sources will become unsustainable, highlights IEA in a new analysis.
FOCUS
Wrong security spending 'leave sensitive data vulnerable'
Wrong security spending decisions by companies leave sensitive data vulnerable, according to a new report on cyber threats.
NEWS IN PICTURES
Beauty and the Bot
A model presents the Macrobot at the Spielwarenmesse (toy fair) in Nuremberg, Germany. Over 70,000 visitors and more than 2,800 exhibitors from over 60 countries are expected to attend the international fair from February 1 to 6.
Qatar Q4 residential rents down by 5 to 10pc
The residential rents across Qatar fell by an average of between five and 10 per cent in 2016, thanks to a spurt in good quality ‘affordable’ accommodation in peripheral suburbs, according to a leading regional real estate firm.More…
Emaar Malls 2016 net profit surges 13pc
Emaar Malls, the shopping malls and retail business unit of global developer Emaar Properties, has recorded a net profit of Dh1.874 billion ($510 million) for 2016, up 13 per cent compared to Dh1.6 billion ($451 million) the previous year.More…
Saudi Arabia to award tenders for green energy projects
Saudi Arabia plans to award its first tender to build 700 megawatts of solar and wind energy in September, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said.More…
Emirates NBD launches Liv. digital banking
Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the region, today launched Liv., the UAE’s first digital bank targeted at millennials.More…
42pc of UAE, Saudi firms ‘strong in digital growth’
Only 42 per cent of businesses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia exhibit a strong growth on their journey to digital readiness, according to a new research by Dell Technologies.More…
Global air freight demand grows 3.8pc in 2016
The global air freight market demand, measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTKs), grew by 3.8 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (Iata).More…
Sharjah Light Festival kicks off
The seventh annual Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) kicked off today (February 2) in University City Hall in Sharjah City, and will go on till February 11, covering 14 locations across the emirate.More…
UAE businesses get first look of Microsoft Dynamics 365
Microsoft Gulf yesterday (Feb 1) hosted a First Look event to introduce UAE businesses to the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365, at the Waldorf Astoria, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.More…
New e-shopping platform to launch in Bahrain
White deal, a Bahrain based e-commerce website, will launch its online fashion website during the first half of February 2017.More…
100pc Electric Renault ZOE joins Emirates EVRT
Arabian Automobiles Company, the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, showcased the groundbreaking Renault ZOE at the just-concluded Emirates Electric Vehicle Road Trip.More…
Gulf healthcare market to grow to $144bn by 2020
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries face massive demand in medical sector, which will spur rapid growth in the healthcare sector, according to a top regional healthcare expert.More…
Delta unveils multi-service facility in Dubai
Delta Group, a leader in the GCC printing industry, has announced the inauguration of a new multi-service facility which will host several of its subsidiaries.More…
GCC ‘to need 7,000 new schools in 5 years’
The demand for schools in the GCC region is likely to increase at a 3 per cent CAGR, signifying a requirement of more than 7,000 new schools in the next five years, most of which are anticipated in Saudi Arabia, an industry expert said.More…
Yellow Door Energy to build solar plant for Jordan Hospital
Yellow Door Energy, a Dubai-based firm that invests in and operates distributed solar and energy efficiency assets, has signed an agreement with Jordan Hospital to build, develop and operate a 4.7 MWp PV solar power plant for the hospital.More…