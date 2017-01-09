0
EPC CONTRACT
Petrofac wins $600m Oman gas project deal
British oilfield services company Petrofac said it has secured a engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth nearly $600 million for a key gas extraction project at Salalah in the southern part of Oman.
550-ROOM HOTEL FOR DEIRA HUB
Nakheel, Centara sign JV for $136m beachfront resort
UAE master developer Nakheel and leading Thai hotel group Centara Hotels and Resorts have signed a joint venture agreement to create a 550-room, Dh500-million ($136 million) beachfront resort with a waterpark at Deira Islands in Dubai.
STRATEGIC MOVE
Qalaa to sell key stake in Kenya, Uganda national railways
Qalaa Holdings, an African leader in energy and infrastructure, said it was in preliminary negotiations with several global investors for the sale of its stake in Rift Valley Railways (RVR), the national railway of Kenya and Uganda.
ANALYSIS
Sukuk markets likely to stay subdued in 2017
The sukuk market will remain subdued in 2017, since the issuance process is still quite complex, says S&P Global Ratings in a new article.
TECHNOLOGY
Growing preference for wi-fi over speed in Mideast
In 2017, consumers will increasingly prioritise higher performance over speed as a growing number of smart devices connect to wi-fi network in Middle East homes, according to networking giant Linksys.
NEWS IN PICTURES
Crown winners
Cast and crew of 'The Crown' pose with the award for Best Television Series - Drama in the press room during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 8.

Terex sells material handling business for $595m
Terex, a key manufacturer of lifting and material processing products, said it has sold its material handling and port solutions business to Finnish group Konecranes for $595 million and €200 million ($222 million) in cash.More…
Cartier launches jewellery range in Dubai Mall
Lebanese singer, actress and entertainer Myriam Fares recently held a VIP styling session around the launch of Cartier’s LOVE Collection during Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) in Dubai, UAE.More…
NBAD raises $885m 30-year Formosa bond
National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) has raised a $885 million 30-year senior unsecured Formosa bond in January, the bank said.More…
GCC sees $215bn petchem projects in 10 years
A total of 139 petrochemical projects valued at $215 billion were introduced in the GCC in the last 10 years, while the Gulf region, the world’s biggest producer of petrochemicals, commands 11 per cent of the $600 billion global market.More…
Qatar to float tenders for airport expansion in 2017
Qatar has approved plans for the expansion of the new Hamad International Airport (HIA) that will help boost its ultimate capacity to more than 65 million passengers. The tendering process will start this year, said a report.More…
Microsoft launches new cloud training in Bahrain
Microsoft has launched Azure Skills - Cloud related trainings and certification offers for IT Professionals across Bahrain to accelerate digital transformation.More…
Panerai launches new watch to mark Chinese Zodiac
Panerai, a luxury Swiss watch brand, has launched its new Luminor 1950 Sealand 3 Days Automatic Acciaio – 44mm special edition dedicated to the Chinese Year of the Rooster .More…
Michelin selected as official tyre partner for Roborace
Michelin, a global leader in manufacturing tyres and travel related services, has been selected as the official tyre partner for Roborace, a global race series for driverless electric cars.More…
2,000 experts join Dubai Health Forum
The Dubai Health Forum (DHF) activities kicked off on Monday with 2,000 global healthcare experts and industry leaders coming together to share their ideas and experiences that ranged from health technology to disease prevention.More…
Qatar SC inks 2022 World Cup design deal
Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) said it has signed a deal with the Virginia Commonwealth University to jointly create world-class design and brand identity elements for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.More…
King Abdulaziz University named Red Hat Academy partner
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, has announced that the King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, has been signed as a Red Hat Academy Partner in Saudi Arabia.More…
New street food market to open in Dubai
Street Food Market DXB, a new urban street food market for adults only, featuring 20 pop-up concepts and food trucks in a creative outdoor setting under the groovy beats of local talented DJs, is set for launch this month.More…