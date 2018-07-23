EY names head of Mena assurance practice

EY, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, has appointed Khurram Mian as assurance leader across the Mena region.



He will lead a team of over 2,400assurance professionals across 13 countries and 17 offices in the three practices of: Audit, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) and Fraud Investigation & Dispute Services (FIDS).



Abdulaziz Al Sowailim, Mena Chairman and CEO, EY, said: “As organizations evolve into data-driven digital enterprises, we too are embracing innovation and integrating technology into our audit practice to respond to the evolving needs of business, regulators and investors. Khurram’s experience across our key markets, client service acumen and passion for quality and innovation will be critical to realize our strategic growth objectives and maintain our leadership in the Mena region.”



Mian has over 20 years of experience at EY, leading many of the largest banking and family business accounts of EY. Most recently, since 2015, he served as the COO of the Mena Assurance practice. Prior to that, he held the role of Assurance Leader in EY Jeddah and Dubai consecutively, from 2009-2015.



“I am extremely excited and proud to be leading assurance services during a time when innovation and technologies are disrupting conventional professions and creating new challenges for both businesses and their auditors,” said Mian.



“Maintaining our leadership in Mena in Audit requires relentless focus on the quality of our services whilst closely monitoring the needs of regulators, investors and the financial markets. For non-audit services it is critical that we identify solutions and service offerings to support the business agenda of our clients in this transformative age.”



EY was recently awarded the Financial Markets Innovation Award by the Emirates Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) for its proprietary audit technologies and innovation in audit.



“We are very proud of being recognized by the UAE market regulator, which emphasizes our commitment to make additional contributions to enhance trust in the financial markets and consolidate the quality of our services through innovation and digital transformation,” concluded Mian. – TradeArabia News Service