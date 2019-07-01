ADX cuts trading commission fees by up to 90pc

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said that it is reducing its trading commission with a range from 50 per cent up to 90 per cent starting today (July 1).



The move puts ADX among the Mena region’s least expensive stock markets with regards to trading commissions. The initiative is designed to reduce costs on investors, build confidence, increase liquidity, as well as attract more investors into the Exchange.



The new initiative not only reinforces ADX’s competitive position, it is also a key step towards achieving the Ghadan 2021 plan's objective of removing barriers and lowering the cost of doing business in Abu Dhabi.



ADX continuously seeks to launch new initiatives aimed at diversifying investment products available to its stakeholders. This approach helps facilitate the expansion and diversification of the Emirate’s economy. It will also allow Abu Dhabi to compete as a primary centre for attracting FDI as well as contributing to the Emirate’s sustainable development goals.



Khaleefa Al Mansouri - ADX acting chief executive said: “Through this initiative and the introduction of other investment opportunities, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is providing additional incentives for both local and international investors to invest on the Exchange providing liquidity into the market and helping to finance listed companies’ projects which will support the of expansion their business.”



ADX cost for annual transactions of less than Dh250 million ($68 million) will be 5 basis points (0.05 per cent) of the transaction value. For transactions in excess of Dh1 billion over the period of 1 year, the cost will range to one basis point.



In other words, an investor who trades Dh500 million a year will be charged 5 basis points over the first 250 million and then a commission lower than 250 million during the year. The Exchange’s trading commission has also been reduced for transactions exceeding Dh1 billion by 90 per cent from the previously implemented transaction fees which makes ADX one of the region's least expensive stock markets in terms of trading commission.



Prior to the implementation of this new initiative, ADX has set up a number of awareness sessions for the stakeholders in order to familiarize them with the new mechanism.



The number of institutional investors in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchanges (ADX) at the end of May 2019 was 8,395, including 6,318 foreign investors. During the first five months of this year, institutional investors traded Dh1.5 billion compared to Dh890 million in the same period of 2018, an increase of 73 per cent. – TradeArabia News Service