Mashreq appoints head of International Banking

Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Tarek El Nahas as its new head of International Banking Group.



El Nahas spent 25 years at Citibank, most recently as the head of Corporate and Investment Banking for North Africa, Egypt and Levant, managing teams across 6 countries in the Mena region.



He has a BA in economics and political science from the American University in Cairo and an MSc in economics from the London School of Economics.



Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO, Mashreq Bank, said: “I am delighted to welcome Tarek to the Mashreq family. Our legacy has been built upon a commitment to developing our leadership capabilities and as we look to grow our international presence Tarek’s experience will be invaluable.



“Tarek will take over from Jan-Willem Sudmann later this month. Jan played a pivotal role in the success of Mashreq’s international banking story for the last 4 years. We wish Jan good luck and gratitude for his service to Mashreq.”



Tarek El Nahas added: “I am excited to be joining Mashreq. Mashreq is recognized for innovation and service excellence and with my regional experience, I look forward to collaborating closely with my new colleagues to enhance the banks customer experience and creating further inroads to the international business group for Mashreq.” – TradeArabia News Service