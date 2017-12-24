Abu Dhabi completes key city infrastructure work

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced the completion of a comprehensive project involving extensive maintenance infrastructure works at key areas of Al Wathba, Zayed City and Musaffah covering rehabilitation of roads, greens, lighting and irrigation networks, and pavements.



The project is part of the overall maintenance plan aimed at upgrading and renovating the infrastructural components as well as protecting the urban appearance of cities and providing the best service facilities, said state news agency Wam.



The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has accomplished the operation and maintenance of landscaping and local irrigation networks project in the Mainland, namely Al Wathba, Al Nahda and Al Faya, it stated.



The municipality has completed the operation, maintenance and landscaping work in addition to irrigation networks in the area to the south of Abu Dhabi – Suwaihan Road. As for agricultural works, ADM has completed the maintenance of Baniyas Park, said the report.



Wide-ranging maintenance works such as readying green landscape at the entrance of the second bridge in the direction of Mohamed bin Zayed City and trimming soil cover in an area of around of 5000 sq m.



In Zayed City and suburban areas, the municipality has carried out maintenance infrastructural works including operating and maintaining landscaped areas as well as local irrigation networks, trimming soil covers in Al Fursan Street and Al Raha Mall, removing flowers and marigold, cutting greens at the Airport Street and removing weeds, reported Wam.



The general maintenance and rehabilitation plan will roll on to cover all areas under the environs of the municipality in a bid to uplift and maintain the calibre of public facilities to realise the needs and expectations of the community and partners and contribute to boosting the standards of sustainable development, it added.