‘Jewel of the Creek’ road project 80pc completed

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said 80 per cent of the work on the road leading to "Jewel of the Creek" project undertaken in collaboration with Dubai International Real Estate has been completed.

The Jewel of the Creek project lies between Al Maktoum and the Floating Bridges spaning a 125,675 sq m area.

All the road works and underpasses for the project are scheduled for completion by June-end, revealed Mattar Al Tayer, the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, at RTA after a visit to the project site.

"The project includes the construction of tunnels extending 1.4 km and roads spanning 7km," he noted.

"The ground and basement access points of the Jewel of the Creek Project have been linked with Baniyas Street to the north, and Al Ittihad Street to the east through streets, tunnels and slope roads leading to the basement parking of the project," stated Al Tayer.

"The project also includes the construction of a footbridge extending 81 metres crossing over Baniyas Street by the last quarter of this year together with other lighting works as well as protecting and shifting the existing utility lines," he added.

The Northern access of the project comprises entry points to the basement parking through the tunnel for traffic bound to the west of Baniyas Street and the traffic inbound from the slope road of Al Maktoum Bridge.

It also includes exit points for the basement parking through the tunnel to Baniyas Street towards the East and West in addition to exit points to the North-East leading to the sloping Eastern road from Al Maktoum Bridge to Baniyas Street.

The Eastern access includes surface entry points from and to the Eastern basement parking, and single-lane tunnels for the basement parking access from Al Ittihad Street parallel to the Floating Bridge, and from Baniyas Street to the East, said the statement from RTA.

Work also includes the construction of roads for the surface entry points for the traffic inbound from Al Ittihad Street to the South, and single-lane tunnels to the East for the parking to provide an exit in the direction of Abu Dhabi and Al Ittihad Street to the North, it added.-TradeArabia News Service