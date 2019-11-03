Deyaar set to deliver Midtown residential units

Deyaar Development, one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, said it has completed work on the Afnan District within its Midtown development.

Afnan District is the first to be completed of the six districts in Midtown’s integrated urban community.

Located in Dubai Production City near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Midtown is designed with community living in mind, creating a family-friendly environment complete with a wide range of amenities.

The project is conceptualised by OMA, the leading international partnership practicing architecture, urbanism, and cultural analysis.

Comprising seven buildings ranging from seven to 16 floors, Afnan District boasts a total of 659 apartments, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedrooms, all of which are sold out.

Between Afnan and Dania Districts – with Dania set for completion by the end of 2019 – there is more than 30,000 sq ft of retail area with a wide variety of outlets, including anchor supermarket, nursery, food and beverages (F&Bs) and others such as service providers, health and beauty, fashion, and entertainment.

Midtown’s retail offering will meet the needs of residents and visitors alike, with ample parking available for all. Deyaar is meticulously selecting retail tenants to ensure the best brands and outlet variety throughout the project.

CEO Saeed Al Qatami said: "This is a moment of pride for Deyaar. Midtown represents an exciting new residential and retail destination for Dubai, and the handover of Afnan is a major milestone as we welcome residents into their new homes."

"Work on Dania District is nearing completion as well, which will see two sold-out districts occupied within Midtown by early 2020," he noted.

Deyaar’s first master development, Midtown comprises six districts, composed of 26 buildings across a built-up area of almost five million sq ft.

The development offers over 2,000 units, ranging from studios through to three-bedroom apartments.

Homes in Midtown overlook a green courtyard, offering space that is both personal and secure, said the Dubai developer.

There are facilities available to cater to both leisure and practical needs, including a dedicated day care facility, family pool and lap pool, health club, tennis and basketball courts, it added.-TradeArabia News Service