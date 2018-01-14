Bee'ah to buy 50 all-electric Tesla semi trucks

Bee'ah, the region's fastest growing environmental management company, has placed an order for 50 of Tesla all-electric vehicles.



The announcement was made in-line with Bee'ah's participation at the "World Future Energy Summit", which is taking place in Abu Dhabi from January 15 to 18.



The incoming Tesla Semi trucks, which enter production in 2019, will primarily be used for waste collection and transportation, including transportation of materials for recovery. They will also add to Bee'ah's growing fleet of vehicles, which total over 1,000 today, and continue upgrading the organization's transport options in making the fleet as eco-friendly as possible.



Overall, Bee'ah's modernised fleet will continue to make a significant contribution to reducing the company's carbon footprint, and that is by using the new Tesla Semi trucks alongside the existing electric vehicles, the vehicles that run on compressed natural gas and the ones that run on bio diesel, in addition to the boats that use solar energy while cleaning lakes and water bodies.



"We are extremely pleased to turn towards Tesla for a solution that enhances our leadership of sustainable practices in the region. As a company that strives to be the best in our field, we only work with partners that we consider to be the best in theirs," said Salim Al Owais, chairman of Bee'ah.



"Through this latest investment, we hope to demonstrate to others the value and importance of seeking out better, more viable ways of achieving our business aims, all for the greater good of our communities," added Al Owais.



"As a torchbearer for environmental responsibility, Bee'ah's move to bring the first and largest fleet of Tesla Semi trucks to the region is a significant milestone in our operational evolution," said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee'ah.



"Sustainability is at the very core of what we do, and the pursuit of this feeds into every level of our organization. That is why we have made this investment in our transportation fleet, which occurs with a view towards a larger goal - achieving the objectives of the National Agenda for UAE Vision 2021," added Al Huraimel. – TradeArabia News Service