DHA to have unified immunization records

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will create a unique immunization record for each individual in Dubai to improve preventative care, said a top health official on the sidelines of the ongoing Dubai Health Forum.



Amani Al Jassmi, director of Information Technology at the DHA, said: “The initiative is known as HASANA and it will provide access to unified immunization records at any facility and will ensure availability of relevant data. It also enables the DHA to lay the foundation for the Population Health Management System which will be robust enough to manage and contain the spread of communicable diseases.”



Al Jassmi said that the immunization management system will have a host of features such as immunization schedules and eligibility, immunization planning and management, adverse effects and mass immunization campaigns.



It will help in outbreak management: prevention, monitoring, management and analysis of outbreak cases. It will also help in investigation management: identification, investigation, and management of cases and contacts. It will help in tracking clinical data related to investigations, signs and symptoms, complications, outcomes, interventions, and treatment plans.



Al Jassmi said that the system will seamlessly integrate government and private health facilities and partners and enable all of them to access the same immunization data. It will help equip decision makers in Dubai with the necessary tools to prevent, detect, and manage the outbreak of communicable diseases in an efficient manner. It will also provide a smart application to manage and administer school mass immunization campaigns.



She said in addition to the immunization record, DHA has lined up few pertinent initiatives to enhance the healthcare experience. “We will roll out the new systems during the course of this year 2018. As a contributor to Smart cities initiative, DHA is working closely with Smart Dubai office to achieve Dubai’s Unified strategy which will enable Dubai to become the innovation benchmark for smart cities seeking global sustainability and competitiveness,” she added. – TradeArabia News Service