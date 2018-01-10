Dafza opens Richemont operations centre

Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (Dafza) has opened Swiss luxury goods group Richemont’s new state-of-the-art operations centre.



Inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dafza, the Richemont Operations Center (ROC) is a pioneering project, as for the first time, Dafza has purpose-built a facility based on a client's specific requirements.



The unique facility, designed with more than 700 technical specifications and over 2,000 shop drawings, is the result of the close and strategic collaboration between Dafza and Richemont. It provides key services for the Richemont Maisons including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Montblanc among others, retailing across the Middle East and India region in more than 100 own and partner-operated boutiques.



Sheikh Ahmed said: “We profoundly welcome Richemont’s great commitment towards their strategic growth in Dubai, UAE and the region which will further enhance Dubai’s positioning as the home of the most prestigious luxury brands in the world.



“Over the last two decades, Dafza has stood out as being the most preferred free zone for multinational companies, driving and shaping the economic growth of the emirate. Dafza’s constructing a built-to-suit facility for Richemont demonstrates free zones’ vital role in enabling growth of multinational companies. We praise such collaborations between free zones and highly valued clients such as Richemont.”



Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, director general of Dafza said: “Dubai Airport Freezone is very pleased with the results of working closely with Richemont in the development of this new, technologically advanced facility to meet their growing operational requirements. The highest technology material and latest techniques were utilized in the construction to ensure that every facet of the building conforms to their global standards and international best practices.”



Covering a total built-up area of about 4,500 sq m, the three-story, freestanding ROC building in Dafza enables Richemont to deliver world-class services and is designed for optimal workflows and efficiency to enable shorter delivery times. It comprises a regional logistics facility, Grade A office spaces, a state-of-the-art customer service centre that serve more than 20 countries as well as a regional data centre.



Benefiting from plenty of natural light, the building was designed with a focus on the well-being of Richemont employees. Employee-focused design highlights include an expansive breakout area with an outdoor terrace, as well as various sizes of casual and formal meeting areas to create a collaborative environment. The facility also has a prayer room, providing a dedicated space for prayers.



The facility, which is constructed in line with green and sustainability standards, features an urban, industrial-chic design with concrete floors, grey slate stones, mat-black metal and natural rustic wood furniture with an open ceiling, providing an open spacious and soothing feel. – TradeArabia News Service