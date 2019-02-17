Biggest food and beverages show opens in Dubai

Scores of government delegations, trade ministers and tens of thousands of food industry professionals have descended in Dubai for the 24th edition of Gulfood, which opened at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today (February 17).

The trade show was opened by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Touring the mega exhibition, Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, director general of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and director general of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), was given a snapshot of the latest products from 5,000 local, regional and international exhibitors. Top-level trade missions have converged on Gulfood 2019 from 198 countries to highlight the quality and diversity of their products to feed the region’s needs. The Gulfood Global Industry Outlook Report 2019, complied by Euromonitor International, which is officially released at the show, forecasts F&B sales in the Middle East & North Africa (Mena) region will rise from $145.4 billion in 2018 to $171.2 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.33 per cent. “Gulfood has long-established itself as the premier industry forum for F&B specialists to explore lucrative trade deals and launch new market-specific products and solutions in a region that is constantly evolving with demand for food and consumer spending increasing year-on-year,” said Trixie LohMirmand, senior vice president, events and exhibitions at Dubai World Trade Centre. “This year’s show ensures exhibitors will have that crucial face time with existing partners and potential new clients, while a range of immersive new features have been added to enhance the on-show experience.” Running until February 21, Gulfood 2019 comes as global consumer spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed $600 billion to reach $7.2 trillion in 2018 - equating to 8.6 per cent of worldwide GDP - according to the Gulfood Global Industry Outlook Report 2019 produced by Euromonitor International, which will be released at the show.

And with the Outlook Report predicting Africa and the Middle East will drive global population growth from 7.6 billion in 2018 to 8.5 billion by 2030, the 24th edition of the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade show will welcome the world as Dubai solidifies its strategic position as a trade gateway linking established Western markets with core growth markets of the East.

As a tailored platform for F&B specialists from all corners of the globe, Gulfood 2019 will cover more than 1 million sq ft of DWTC exhibition space as over 5,000 local, regional and international exhibitors converge to launch thousands of new-to-market products and solutions to meet emerging trends and shifting consumer choices.

During five days of frenetic trading and negotiating, top-level participants will be showcasing the latest range of products across the key F&B market sectors, including three first-time country pavilions namely, the European Union, Bulgaria and New Zealand, highlighting Gulfood’s far-reaching appeal as the industry platform for trading.

“Gulfood is the largest annual food and beverage trade fair in the world,” said EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. “It is only natural for the EU – the world’s leading exporter and importer of agri-food products – to be so visible here thanks to the presence of its Member States and the EU pavilion. This event is a great opportunity for the business people from the UAE and all over the world to find out more about the EU’s excellence in producing authentic and safe food to the highest quality standards.”

Additionally, new individual country participants include Guatemala, Iraq, Luxembourg, Maldives, Nepal, Norway, Papua New Guinea and Tanzania.

Capitalising on Dubai’s strategic position as a re-export hub for the region and beyond, Gulfood 2019 has once again attracted high-calibre participation from North, South, East and West, from the Americas to Australia and further afield.

Innovation Summit

With a three-decade history of linking global food trade through Dubai, Gulfood 2019 will house a range of interactive features designed to reinforce the show’s enabling role in raising the international food industry forum bar.

Running alongside the main exhibition, the three-day Gulfood Innovation Summit will see some of the biggest names in the industry, leading thought leaders and major disruptors to examine the latest challenges and opportunities facing the industry in a diverse range of keynote sessions and panel discussions.

Tastes of the World meanwhile, will see Michelin-starred chefs and kitchen captains showing off their skills in a range of masterclasses and live cook-offs.

Renowned Jordanian TV chef, Manal Al Alem, will be amongst the regional talent shining a light on distinctive dishes and flavours from around the world.

“As chefs we thrive on sharing our love for food and demonstrating the versatility of the tools and ingredients we work with. Tastes of the World is a unique platform to demonstrate the diversity of cooking to a captive and engaged audience,” said Chef Manal, who is known as the ‘Queen of the Arabian Kitchen’. “I’m really excited to be joining such an illustrious line-up of chefs bringing global tastes to Gulfood - it is an honour to put Arabian cuisine in the spotlight.”

Gulfood 2019 is a trade event open strictly to business and trade visitors. The show is open 11 am-7 pm from February 17 – 20 and 11 am -5 pm on February 21. - TradeArabia News Service