Continental opens new office in Jeddah

Continental, a premium German tyre and technology company, has announced the opening of its first office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



Aimed to expand company’s presence and strengthen its foothold in the region, the new joint venture project is in partnership with Continental’s previous distributer in Saudi Arabia, Almutlak Trade & Industries, and will support the growing demand for Continental’s products and services in the kingdom, said a company statement.



The announcement has been made during an official gathering held earlier this month in Dubai, hosted by Nikolai Setzer, member of the executive board, Tire Division, Continental AG, and Jon Ander Garcia, regional manager for Continental Africa and Middle East.



Jon Ander Garcia, regional manager for Continental Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: “The opening of the new office marks an important milestone for the brand not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the Middle East.”



“We believe this new partnership will allow us both to grow and to strengthen our relationship with Saudi Arabia, and the region as a whole,” he added.



Building on the company’s legacy, Continental also celebrated the inauguration of its first warehouse facility in Jebel Ali, Dubai. The new warehouse will act as a hub connecting plants in Europe, North America and South America with the brand’s distribution partners in the Middle East.



Garcia continued: “The region has proven to be a key market for our company since the establishment of the brand’s regional representation office in 2009. With the inauguration of the first-ever warehouse facility in the UAE, we are confident that our customers will reap the benefit of our premium services and enjoy seamless experiences.”



This year will also mark the arrival of Continental’s new digital tyre monitoring platform, ContiConnect. Designed especially for commercial vehicles, the new platform helps fleets to maximise efficiency and send alerts if tyre pressure deviates from the defined value.



The introduction of ContiConnect follows the arrival in the Middle East earlier last year of ContiPressureCheck, a first-of-its-kind monitoring system for buses and trucks that continuously monitors tyre pressure and temperature via sensors placed inside the tyre.



January also witnessed Continental underline its commitment to giving back to the community through the launch of a nationwide campaign that provided 88 underprivileged children from across the UAE with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to escort Asia’s top football stars onto the pitch as official mascots at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.



Continental have a responsibility to conduct business in a manner that will have a positive impact on the community and will always continue to seek for innovative ways to improve the well-being of the society, it stated. – TradeArabia News Service