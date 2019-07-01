TechnipFMC wins major deal from Reliance

UK-based TechnipFMC, a leading services provider in the energy sector, has been awarded significant subsea contracts by India’s Reliance Industries Limited for the MJ1 field located in deep water offshore India in the Krishna Godavari basin.



These contracts cover the fabrication and installation of flexible risers, rigid and flexible flowlines and umbilicals, said a statement from the company.



The MJ1 field is operated by Reliance Industries. This high-pressure high-temperature gas field is located in water depths ranging between 1,000 and 1,200 m and will be connected to a new floating production storage and offloading facility, it said.



Arnaud Pieton, president subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We are very honoured to be associated with this prestigious natural gas project leading to further value creation.”



“These awards confirm the trust we have built over the long term with Reliance along the oil and gas value chain, reflecting both our commitment to the Indian market and our leadership in the energy transition domain, through subsea gas projects,” Pieton added. – TradeArabia News Service