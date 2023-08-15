Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Packman

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Packman, a leading platform that provides e-commerce services for entrepreneurs. The MoU aims to support and develop projects for businesswomen in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The framework agreement was signed during an official ceremony by Noor Al Tamimi, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Abdulaziz Al Mulhem, CEO and founder of Packman, in the presence of Shaikha Al Nowais, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and a number of officials and employees from both sides.

It highlights the cooperation between the two entities to support women’s business projects. It will include coordinating activities such as seminars, lectures, conferences, workshops, and training courses. Additionally, it will allow for a 20% discount to members of the Council for all Packman subscription bundles.

Empowering businesswomen

Al Tamimi said: “Signing this MoU with Packman, a leading company in e-commerce, aligns with our ongoing commitment to empower businesswomen and enable them to become role models by supporting their projects that would contribute to supporting the economies of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and for the UAE.

“We are committed to bolstering cooperation with domestic and global entities to exchange knowledge and expertise. This falls within the framework of the Council’s vision and aspirations for elevating the standing of businesswomen in Abu Dhabi in all sectors,” she added.

Al Mulhem said: “Packman is fully committed to continue this journey in alignment with our governments’ initiatives and provide the best e-commerce platform for businesses to compete on an international level by having all their e-commerce business requirements met under one roof.”

E-commerce platform

Packman, a leading e-commerce hub, offers innovative solutions to entrepreneurs. It empowers them to swiftly create online e-commerce platforms within in a single day. Additionally, the platform offers online payment solutions, delivery and logistics services, as well as 24/7 technical support.

This MoU follows a series of cooperation agreements recently signed by the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council to help achieve its strategic goals of providing a world-class economic and investment business environment in Abu Dhabi.

These agreements support projects launched and led by businesswomen, and contribute actively to the growth of the national economy and the development of all sectors and fields.-- TradeArabia News Service