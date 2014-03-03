Boeing, QCRI host machine learning forum

Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI), a principal constituent of Qatar Foundation, and Boeing are co-hosting a two-day machine learning and data analytics symposium that opened in Doha today (March 3).



The Machine Learning and Data Analytics Symposium (MLDAS) at the Tornado Tower will focus on various applications, recent advances and new solutions in the fields of machine learning and data analytics.



MLDAS brings together some of the world’s top researchers and practitioners in machine learning and data analytics, which are two of the fastest growing areas of computer and data sciences.



The symposium will offer attendees the opportunity to learn about some of the latest advances in how massive amounts of data are being applied through predictive techniques to enable optimal decision-making, improve business performance and facilitate scientific discovery.



The symposium serves as a platform for the exchange of ideas, the identification of important and challenging applications, and the discovery of possible synergies. The programme features a broad series of high profile presentations, panel discussions, research highlights and poster sessions to be delivered by invited and contributing speakers.



International experts from industry, academia and government will discuss case studies on topics including the application of data analytics and machine learning for social good, aid disaster response, understanding complex social networks, improving medical treatment and healthcare, and advancing aviation safety.



Presentations on the techniques and approaches necessary to achieving a higher level of learning precision and addressing large scale storage needs will also be delivered at the forum.



Dr Mohammed J Zaki, principal scientist, QCRI and co-chair of MLDAS, said, “Mining big and complex datasets has become a critical business and scientific necessity in all fields of study from social networks and digital humanities to bio and health-informatics.”



“QCRI is spear-heading cutting-edge fundamental and applied research in this area, as exemplified by the symposium. We have a very exciting programme with prominent machine learning and data mining speakers invited from academia, industry and government as well as a set of high quality research highlights from both external and internal research groups.”



Dr Dragos Margineantu, a Boeing Technical Fellow and co-chair of the symposium said: “Our main goals for this symposium are to explore revolutionary data analytics approaches and to drive their application on tasks that generate large amounts of data.



“New approaches and ideas will be shared and exchanged, making the symposium a reference point for future discoveries and results in different areas of applied technology and sciences, ranging from aviation to medicine and from biosciences to marketing.” – TradeArabia News Service