Art festival treat for Bahrain fans

Art workshops, film screenings, exhibitions, food and music are being offered to visitors of an annual art festival.



Under the theme 'foundations', the Alwan 338 arts festival opens today at Al Riwaq Art Space in Adliya, said a report in the Gulf Daily News (GDN), our sister publication.



The festival, now in its third year, takes place at the gallery and around Adliya's Block 338 until April 19.



It offers a packed schedule of events and the opportunity to see new works of art by local, regional and international artists.



"The Alwan Arts Festival is truly one of a kind in the region; we are delighted to be the conduit between members of Bahrain's thriving arts community and the international arts scene," said gallery director Bayan Kanoo.



"Weeks of behind-the-scene preparation, workshops, talks, residencies and artist commissions have gone towards bringing this exciting and varied schedule of events.



"We are really looking forward to open our doors to the public."



Organisers hope to create a greater appreciation for contemporary art in Bahrain, as well as offer a platform to Bahraini artists to gain exposure, develop new projects and interact with members of the international arts community.



The festival will feature newly commissioned work by resident artists Caroline Palla, Chris Lawrence, Daniel Rode, Eva Frapiccini, Ganzeer and Khalid Albaih among others.



There will also be a number of free workshops taking place, including one with Amsterdam-based collective Failed Architecture and Searching for Ancient Arabia - a research project by curator and analyst of international relations Robert Kluijver.



Daily updates about the festival will be posted on the festival's blog - www.alwanfestival.wordpress.com.



The event is being sponsored by the Manama Municipality, Tamkeen, Capital Governorate, US Embassy, British Council, Standard Chartered Bank, Economic Development Board, Bahrain Development Bank, Hempel, Kanschaft and French Embassy. - TradeArabia News Service