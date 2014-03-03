80 global speakers for Doha summit on family

More than 80 prominent speakers from different parts of the world will be attending an upcoming conference in Doha conference to share their views regarding the centrality of the family and its role in the society.



The Doha International Family Institute (Difi) has announced that the international conference will take place on April 16 and 17 at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) under the theme ‘Empowering Families, a Pathway to Development’.



“Doha Conference represents an international initiative that reflects Difi on a regional and international level, as it brings together policy makers, NGOs, experts, academics, to discuss how families can be empowered, revisit challenges faced by families worldwide and highlight the role of effective national policies in promoting family wellbeing,” said Noor Al Malki Al Jehani, executive director of Difi.



The report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations issued on December 3, 2013 has emphasized on the preparations for the celebrations of the twentieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family and the role played by Difi at various levels in preparation for the event.



The report also tackled some of the findings of the meeting: “The discussions pointed out that despite the rhetoric in support of the family in the region, family allowances as well as adequate maternity leave and childcare provisions are practically non-existent; labour market participation by women remains the lowest in the world, while the rate of unemployment among women is the highest in the world. Child marriage is prevalent, with little progress in gender equality.”



The conference aims to strengthen and empower the family as a key component of society. Focusing on the themes of confronting family poverty and social exclusion, ensuring work-family balance and advancing social integration and intergenerational solidarity, the conference will discuss family policies in the post 2015 development agenda.



The Doha Conference will be organized in observance of the 20th anniversary of the International Year of the Family, which was proclaimed by the United Nations in 1994 in recognition of the numerous contributions made by families to overall development efforts. – TradeArabia News Service