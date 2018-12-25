Biggest shopping festival set to kick-off in Dubai

The 24th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will open tomorrow (December 26) with a 12-hour flash sale at Mall of the Emirates and City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha.



“Majid Al Futtaim’s exclusive 12-hour sale in partnership with Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment is one of the most anticipated promotions of the year and an exciting activity to start the 24th Dubai Shopping Festival in the city. We are expecting to attract a record number of residents as well as regional and international tourists again during this year’s sale shopping for high-quality international brands at affordable prices ready for the New Year,” said Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, managing director for Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Shopping Malls (UAE, Bahrain & Oman).



This will be the longest running DSF yet with a whopping 39 days. The festival will run until February 2, 2019, with fashion brands, accessories and homeware stores putting up their best offers for shoppers.



Visitors can shop ‘til they drop from 10am until 12 midnight from Sunday, December 26, 2018 until Wednesday, January 2, 2019.



Kicking off the 24th edition of DSF, Majid Al Futtaim will launch an exclusive 12-hour super sale in partnership with the Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment, and in line with the Dubai Retail Calendar, at Mall of the Emirates and City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha.



From 12 noon until midnight on December 26, participating retailers at the malls will offer attractive discounts of up to 90 per cent on fashion, jewellery, homeware, electronics and more. Shoppers can also win a grand prize of Dh50,000. Complimentary parking for shoppers during 12-hour sale.



DSF Weekend Surprises



Starting December 27, all Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls in Dubai will offer its customers massive discount on an exclusive range of products during the DSF Weekend Surprise on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. One retailer will offer an incredible discount and will be announced 24-hr before the weekend.



Shop the Night Away



Discover the ultimate DSF shopping experience with Shop the Night Away at Mall of Emirates on January 23. Starting from 6pm until midnight, deal-hunters can pick up promotion bundles at their favourite shops, as well promotions on food courts and restaurants. There will also be workshops, styling sessions, and VIP gift bags on offer.



How many stores participating during DSF?



Shoppers will benefit from massive discounts at more than 1,500 stores across Mall of the Emirates and City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha.



Raffles and Prizes



At Mall of the Emirates, one lucky winner will win 15 times the purchase value everyday upon shopping for Dh650 ($177) at any retailer in the mall.



City Centre Deira will launch ‘Price is Right’, an interactive game where customers can participate to win prizes. Visitors to the mall’s website will be asked to guess the price of a product. If they guess correctly, they will receive a code to redeem at the mall to win the product. Furthermore, visitors who shop for Dh250 at City Centre Deira to win Landcruiser 2019 family car.



City Centre Mirdif



City Centre Mirdif will be hosting ‘Game Room’, experiential entertainment zone that will guarantee excitement and endless possibilities of winning. Three exciting digital games will be set up for customers who shop for Dh500, Dh1000 and Dh2,000 to try their luck and win back their total spend or more in mall gift cards or retailer vouchers. Those who shop for Dh500 can win back up to Dh500, those who shop for Dh1000 can aim to win up to Dh2,000 and for a spend of Dh2,000, shoppers can look forward to a win of up to Dh5,000.



City Centre Me’aisem, and City Centre Al Shindagha



In collaboration with Dubai Shopping Malls Group, shoppers will have the chance to win cash prizes to the value of Dh1 MILLION from December 26, 2018 until February 2, 2019. To enter the draw, shoppers need to shop for Dh200. Dh200,000 to be won per week.



City Centre Mirdif’s OUTDOORS



The family lifestyle destination has brought the ultimate North Pole adventure for visitors, young and old, this season with ‘OUTDOORS’ – the Winter Wonderland edition. Strap on those ice skates and enjoy a chilly winter in the desert on the ice-skating rink and snow park. Make snow angels, hide behind igloos, interact with cute penguin and polar bear figures or unwind near the faux fireplace in the cosy winter chalet with some hot chocolate and good conversation that will transport you to a heart-warming cabin in the Alps. City Centre Mirdif will also be hosting movie nights for residents and tourists to sit back, dine and have a magical escape right here in the city.



International entertainment



Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Me’aisam and City Centre Al Shindagha will have a host of entertainment for the entire family throughout the festival, as well. – TradeArabia News Service