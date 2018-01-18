Top things to do at Dubai Shopping Festival this weekend

Another weekend of Dubai Shopping Festival is promising to kick off with celebrations galore and a host of exciting activities and events.



The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, and the organisers of DSF, has drawn up an exciting line-up of events and activities to give visitors, families and friends lots to look forward to throughout the weekend (January 19 – 20) including the last chance to pick up something special at Market Outside the Box at Burj Park, as well as a stage adaptation of the best-selling kids’ book, Stick Man, at Madinat Theatre.



Final chance to visit Market Outside the Box (11 – 20 January)

This weekend sees the final chance to head to Market Outside the Box (MOTB) and pick up something special from one of over 120 unique retail vendors. From independent fashion and jewellery designers to local homeware crafters, there’s lot of interesting designers to discover at MOTB. For little ones, there will be a special bedtime story-reading session for kids to enjoy each night. Market Outside the Box at Burj Park Downtown is open from 10:00am till midnight this weekend. Emaar, Nickelodeon and Red Bull are official partners.



Win a Nissan Patrol

People spending over Dh100 ($27.2) in participating stores, including Al Maya Group Choithrams, Aswaaq and Madina Supermarket, will be in with a chance of winning a Nissan Patrol each week until the end of DSF on the January 27. One Nissan Patrol is up for grabs weekly with the draw taking place live on Sama Dubai TV at 10.30pm each night.



Damas Loves DSF (January 20-27)

On January 20, Damas Jewellery will be launching the Damas Loves DSF, an exclusive pop-up at City Walk running until the end of DSF on January 27. The dome-shaped pop-up will feature five main corners; Made in Dubai Corner, Diamond Corner, Engagement Corner, Fashion Corner and Young Designers Corner. In addition to this, the pop-up will display works of local artists. There will also be a goldsmith present, a kids jewellery design area and Dubai Gold & Jewellery raffle coupons on purchases for a chance to win 1kg worth of gold daily. Damas Loves DSF is open 10am – 10pm on weekdays and 10am – 12am on weekends.



Stick Man

Kids are in for a treat this weekend as award-winning stage show, Stick Man, comes to the Madinat Theatre at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Based on Julia Donaldson’s best-selling children’s book, Stick Man features puppetry, songs, live music and a whole load of funky dance moves. There will be a total of six showings of Stick Man on Friday and Saturday – at 10.30am, 2pm and 4.30pm.



Shop and Win with Meraas

Those visiting Meraas locations this weekend could be in with an extra special surprise with a range of shop and win prizes up for grabs. Families who head to La Mer can enjoy kids’ workshops and family entertainment. Not only that, when spending Dh200 ($54.4), they will be in with a chance of being one of two lucky families winning an all-inclusive holiday. Shoppers at City Walk have the chance to win a staycation holiday worth Dh30,000 ($8,166.6) when spending Dh300 ($81.6). At Al Seef, there is a chance to win 1Kg of gold when spending Dh200 ($54.4). Visitors to Boxpark who spend Dh100 ($27.2) can be entered to win a Mini Cooper. Bargain-hunters at The Outlet Village have the chance to win a Dh100,000 ($27,222) shopping spree with a personal shopper and private concierge. Finally, when spending Dh200 at The Beach there is a chance to win both a Fiat500 and a Fiat500C.



Watch show-stopping fireworks

Catch the weekly DSF fireworks taking place at Al Seef at 8:30pm, La Mer at 9:00pm and The Beach opposite JBR at 9:30pm every Thursday and Friday.



Be part of the photomosaic in the mall

Visitors can contribute to the #photomosaic, an activation by fashion retailer New Look of the Landmark Group to highlight their new collection through a DSF photomosaic. With photos taken on the spot, visitors can participate in this activity that runs at The Dubai Mall until January 22 and at Ibn Battuta Mall from January 25 – 27.



Chance to enjoy a rewarding shopping experience

The Dubai Shopping Festival has always been about having fun, creating happy memories and winning loads of prizes. Shopping this weekend too can be a rewarding experience, thanks to the Infiniti Mega Raffle, which offers shoppers a chance to win a daily prize of an INFINITI QX60 plus Dh150,000 ($40,833.2) in cash, and the gold promotion by the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group that is giving away 1/2 kg gold to one lucky shopper and 1/4 kg gold prize each to two other winners in daily draws. In addition to the raffles, participating retail outlets in malls and souks are running exciting promotions and offering hefty discounts between 25 – 75 per cent across a range of merchandise.



The 23rd edition of DSF, which runs until January 27, is a citywide extravaganza that aims to offer residents and visitors enriching shopping experiences, the chance to win prizes and access to a range of family-oriented entertainment. - TradeArabia News Service