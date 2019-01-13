Air Arabia Egypt launches new flights to Jordan

Air Arabia Egypt has started new direct flights connecting Sharm El Sheikh to Amman, the capital city of Jordan.



The one-hour flight operates twice a week, every Sunday and Wednesday. Return flights depart Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport at 11:45 hours on Sundays and 19:30 hours local time on Wednesdays arriving Queen Alia International Airport at 12:45 hours and at 20:30 hours local time, respectively.



Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer, Air Arabia, said: “This new route is the latest addition to our growing network from Egypt and will enable our customers to discover the amazing lifestyle experiences that both cities offer. Intra-regional tourism in the Arab world is a growing segment of the travel industry and we are glad to contribute to this growth through the launch of affordable and value-driven direct flights."



Air Arabia currently operates flights to more than 155 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa. - TradeArabia News Service