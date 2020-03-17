Oman Air to suspend flights to Bahrain and Egypt

Due to new travel restrictions, Oman Air will be suspending all flights between the sultanate and Bahrain and Egypt from March 19, until further notice.

All guests holding Oman Air flight bookings can contact the call centre at (+968) 24531111 or contact Oman Air representatives in their country of origin.

For further updates on flight operations, please refer to the airline's website and official social media channels. - TradeArabia News Service