Great Audit Minds conference in Abu Dhabi in November

The UAE Internal Auditors Association has announced the groundbreaking 1st Regional GAM “Great Audit Minds” Conference, themed "Igniting Sustainable Thinking," set to take place from November 6 to 8 in Abu Dhabi.

In an unprecedented move, this conference marks the first time the GAM Conference has been hosted outside the USA and in the Middle East & North Africa.

The GAM Conference will be organised in collaboration with the Conference’s Destination Partner - Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and UAE IAA, the Conference Media Partner - Abu Dhabi Media, the Conference Strategic Partners (PROTIVITI Member Firm Middle East Consultancy LLC, PwC Middle East, KPMG Lower Gulf, EY), along with the Sustainable Strategic Partners - SHJ Environment Co. LLC - BEEAH. And with big support from The Arab Confederation for the Institute of Internal Auditors, KSA.

Transcending boundaries

Moreover, the GAM Conference has long been the cornerstone of innovation in the audit profession, and the 2023 edition aims to take it even further. With the invaluable support of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, this event will transcend boundaries, bringing together over 1,300 industry leaders, decision-makers, and influencers from across the globe. This conference is an opportunity to learn from the world's foremost business and thought leaders and explore cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, innovation, sustainability, ESG, and more.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), said: “The inaugural Great Audit Minds Conference is a valued addition to Abu Dhabi’s portfolio of business events. Hosting this gathering showcases the strong confidence placed in Abu Dhabi's state-of-the-art infrastructure and top-tier amenities, reinforcing our reputation as a premier global events destination. Through this collaboration with the UAE Internal Auditors Association, we hope to build a lasting partnership, spur further growth for Abu Dhabi and elevate experiences for our valued guests.”

The UAE's Internal Auditors Association secured the honour of hosting this prestigious event, aligning with the theme "Igniting Sustainable Thinking." This conference promises to be a dynamic platform for interaction, education, and networking. Attendees will delve into interactive sessions, engaging with over 40 international and regional experts who will provide insights on the latest industry trends, sustainability practices, digitalisation, and emerging concepts in governance, risk management, fraud prevention, and more.

Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board of UAE IAA, said: "The 1st Regional GAM Conference is a testament to the UAE's commitment to sustainable growth and global collaboration. It's a unique opportunity to learn from the brightest minds and catalyse transformative change."

GAM 2023 Highlights

Global Impact: With over 1,300 professionals attending, including prominent keynote speakers and influencers, this event is poised to shape the future of the internal audit profession.

Innovative Insights: Explore revolutionary breakthroughs and solutions to industry challenges, enhancing the audit profession's value and impact.

Sustainability & ESG Impact: Dive into discussions on sustainability, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and their integral role in the business landscape.

Dynamic Partnerships: Unveil collaborations with key partners, such as Beeah, PwC, Protiviti, KPMG, EY, Etihad Airways, and with big support from The Arab Confederation for the Institute of Internal Auditors, KSA, to drive industry innovation.

Global Collaboration: Connect with industry experts, thought leaders, and like-minded professionals from around the world, fostering knowledge exchange and global collaboration.

Investment Opportunities: Gain insights into emerging investment trends, positioning yourself for success in an evolving global economy.