Naseej inks deal to develop Bahrain projects

Bahrain developer Naseej said it had signed an agreement with Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) for design and construction supervision services for one of its flagship projects in Saar.



The recently-launched project, Yasmeenat Saar comprises 32 villas on an overall plot size of 17,000 sq m. The master plan features homes on individual plot sizes starting from 300 sq m and built-up areas ranging from 350-480 sq m, reported the Gulf Daily News, our sister publication.



The contract award follows a competitive tendering process.



"Yasmeenat Saar will be targeted at the mid-high income segment, offering quality homes and amenities at a prime location and competitive prices," remarked Naseej managing director Mohammed Alsayed.



"Naseej has taken major steps in supplying the housing market with differentiated products to meet the demands of each segment," said Alsayed.



"For these, and indeed for all its projects, Naseej has publicly pledged itself to procure services and goods in line with the ethical principles on which Naseej was founded, through a strictly competitive and highly transparent tender process," he added.



MSCEB vice-president Thamer Salahuddin said the company was excited to start the architectural and engineering design work on the Yasmeenat Saar project.



A key aspect of the Yasmeenat Saar project is its prime location and accessibility from the main roads and infrastructure links like the Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman highway using the main Saar exit.



The development is located just opposite to the newly opened Saar Mall, featuring key retails outlets and services within a developed neighbourhood.



The project is also walking distance from other key shopping outlets, strip malls, and a major school.-TradeArabia News Service