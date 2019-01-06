Dubai sets new record in cutting water network losses

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has created a new record by cutting the losses in its water networks to 6.6 per cent, compared to 15 per cent in North America, thus making it one of the lowest in the world.



The new achievement shows how Dubai Government organisations are surpassing their global counterparts, , said a top official.



"At Dewa, we work to further develop Dubai’s competitiveness and strengthen its global position across all areas," remarked Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, the managing director and chief excecutive of Dewa.



"Dewa’s latest achievement in reducing losses in water transmission and distribution networks, from 42 per cent in 1988, to 6.6 per cent, confirms the success of its strategy in preparing for the future through scientific planning, innovation, using the latest technologies in water production, transmission, and distribution, as well as control of water networks," said Al Tayer.



The achievement, he stated, also highlights Dewa's strategy to increase the efficiency and reliability of Dubai’s electricity and water networks.



"This contributes to meeting the rapid growth in Dubai, thereby contributing to the social and economic prosperity of the Emirate," noted Al Tayer.



Dewa said it will continue its efforts to enhance Dubai’s entire water network by updating old connections and metres, and developing new transmission and distribution networks that conform to the highest international standards.



The Authority has introduced a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada) system to monitor water network, enabling an optimal and efficient network operation. It also uses the latest equipment to scan the transmission and distribution networks to prevent cracks from causing leaks in the system.-TradeArabia News Service