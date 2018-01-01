Ooredoo Oman, OADC sign cloud data deal

Ooredoo Oman, a top telecom provider in the Sultanate, has signed an agreement with Oman Aquaculture Development Company (OADC) to provide them with a full-range of cloud-based data services.



The agreement comes just one month after the introduction of Ooredoo’s first locally hosted, enterprise-class Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) virtual server, highlighting the growing popularity and efficiency of its advanced capabilities.



Ooredoo’s permanent cloud solution was designed to fit all workload dynamics, having been built using technologies powering some of the largest cloud operations in the world. A perfect fit for testing and development, web-based applications as well as high-performance computing, Ooredoo’s cloud service boasts communication speeds reaching 10 gigabytes and complete console access for customers in addition to 24/7 support.



Sultan bin Ahmed Al Wahaibi, chief business & wholesale officer at Ooredoo, said, “Our agreement with OADC reflects our efforts to provide tailored, advanced services which meet the growing demand of today’s digital landscape.”



“The self-service functionality provided by our virtual server offers the OADC a transformative solution to elevate their services. Cloud computing offers the opportunity to substantially reduce IT costs and set up a virtual office that businesses can connect to anywhere, anytime.



“With the growing number of web-enabled devices in today’s business environment, it is essential that our businesses have access to cloud services and ultimately their data at all times. The scalability provided by our service allows it to grow with OADC and continue to provide them the benefit of seamless connectivity without delays,” he added.



Dr Saoud Al Habsi, CEO of OADC, said, “Ooredoo’s cloud-based services are ideal for meeting our growing bandwidth needs, offering us greater flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and worry-free connectivity. This solution allows our teams to access, edit and share documents anytime, from anywhere- elevating the synergy of our business for the benefit of our aquaculture projects in the Sultanate.”



The company’s virtual server allows businesses of all sizes to seamlessly and instantly access their data over a highly secure network. By moving to the cloud, customers will enjoy significant cost-savings by moving their data centre online. With highly flexible payment plans, Ooredoo customers will be charged by the hour and billed on a monthly basis. Business can avail the new service by contacting their Ooredoo Account Manager or by visiting any of the company’s 50 stores located across the Sultanate. – TradeArabia News Service