Arabian Auto posts 20pc rise in Nissan sales

Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive dealer for Nissan, Infiniti and Renault in Dubai and Northern Emirates, achieved a 20 per cent increase in sales year-on-year for Nissan vehicles during 2013.



This strong growth the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group has outperformed the 16 per cent growth of the UAE automotive market leading to a gain in its market share.



The exceptional performance in sales was achieved through three key factors; features & options tailored for customer needs at an attractive price with an affordable cost of ownership, improved retail experience by expansion of network & enhancement of process and people and finally an introduction of new and updated models, according to Salah Yamout, director - Sales & Marketing, Arabian Automobiles.



“Our customers put their trust in us to provide the best ownership experience and we have delivered on our promise. Last year has been exceptional and we are confident that the growth will continue well into 2014,” he said.



“The new initiatives we launched in 2013 like the N-plus program, where customers have the exclusive option of customizing their vehicles has proved popular, and the special finance programs developed with our partners to help with payments have made buying a Nissan easier than ever.”



Adding to the successful year of sales and expansions in 2013, Arabian Automobiles became the first distributor globally to have been awarded the Nissan Motor Company’s ‘World Aftersales Progress Club’ (WAPC) for six consecutive years, Salah highlighted.



“We have the people, facilities, products, an aftersales service that is unmatched and most importantly the desire to provide our customers with an enjoyable experience of owning a Nissan. We are confident to get more and more buyers into the family of Arabian Automobiles through exciting new products & innovative initiatives in 2014,” he concluded. – TradeArabia News Service