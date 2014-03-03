Dubai RTA, vehicle mortgagers improve service

Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with vehicle mortgagers, has enhanced its online service to improve convenience to those clients who have paid their vehicle mortgages, while reducing mortgage provider business costs.



The RTA has an online link with banks and other mortgage providers. When a vehicle mortgage is repaid the mortgage provider automatically informs RTA and releases the mortgage. It means clients do not need to visit their mortgage provider for a certificate to take to RTA.



Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency said: “The licensing agency longer needs paper certificates from clients to prove a vehicle debt has been repaid. Banks and other mortgagors provide this information online directly to the licensing agency. The agency informs the client by email and SMS that the vehicle mortgage has been released by their mortgage provider. So there is no need for clients to visit their mortgage provider or visit RTA.”



“To ensure clients receive the full benefits of this new service the RTA has required all mortgage providers to be online by February 1. This is a free service by RTA to mortgage providers and clients,” added Bahrozyan. – TradeArabia News Service