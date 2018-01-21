Bahrain's Amlak names contractor for new project

Bahrain's Amlak Social Insurance Organization Development Company, the real estate arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Social Insurance Organization (SIO), has appointed Al Ghanah Group as the main contractor for the construction of its Burj Al Saya project.

Burj Al Saya is a residential development which will be constructed in Busaiteen, Northern Muharraq. The new development will feature two twin towers comprising of 128 apartments, a two-storey parking podium and 13 retail units on the ground floor.

Amlak chairman Abdulrahman Yousif bin Yousif Fakhro said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Al Ghanah Group as the main contractor for the latest residential project Burj Al Saya. We trust that it will positively reflect the pension funds’ investments and become an added-value to its real estate portfolio.”

Amlak CEO Mohamed Abdulelah Al Kooheji praised the new development for its unique features and modern design, which will feature high quality residential and recreational facilities.

Al Kooheji also stressed on Amlak’s keenness to adopt and drive a well-balanced investment strategy governed by the highest management standards and principles with the aim of achieving maximum benefits for Bahrainis across all social levels, as well as contribute to driving the kingdom’s economy forward. - TradeArabia News Service