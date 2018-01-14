Alwaleed in settlement talks with govt: report

Saudi Arabia’s billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, detained for over two months in an anti-corruption crackdown by the government, is negotiating a possible settlement with authorities but so far has not agreed on terms, a senior Saudi official was quoted as saying by Reuters

Prince Alwaleed, chairman of Kingdom Holding, is one of the kingdom's most prominent businessmen.

“He offered a certain figure but it doesn’t meet the figure required from him, and until today the attorney-general hasn’t approved it,” the official said on condition of anonymity, Reuters said.

A second source familiar with Prince Alwaleed’s case told Reuters that the prince had offered to make a “donation” to the Saudi government, which would avoid any admission of wrongdoing, and to do so from assets of his own choosing. The government refused those terms, the source said.