Time Hotels opens new Central Reservations Office in Egypt

UAE-based Time Hotels has announced the opening of its new Central Reservations Office (CRO) in Egypt as part of the company’s overall growth strategy to expand its footprint across the Middle East and North Africa.



Located in Cairo, the new CRO will manage the room inventories for all hotels as well as coordinating and managing all reservations and providing up-to-date rates and availability for various distribution channels including Time Hotels’ online booking engine, its global distribution system and online travel agents.



Supported by the existing Time Hotels – Egypt Office, the new CRO will help ensure the efficient use of resources and funds as well as providing better operational support across the Mena region.



Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, Time Hotels, said: “The UAE remains a core market for us, however opening our new CRO in Cairo reflects not only the potential of the Egypt market, but its strategic geographical position, serving the wider Mena market, in particular, the Levant and the North African markets.



“With a resurgence in tourists in recent years, Egypt presents new opportunities for Time Hotels to expand its presence. Expansion is the main driver of our business plan over the next few years, with new openings taking place in Dubai, Sharjah, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, taking our total portfolio to 20 properties by the end of 2020.”



This year will see the opening of Time Hotels first beach resort in Egypt, Time Nozha Beach Aqua Park Hotel & Resort, a four-star property located in Ras Sudr, on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Due to open its doors during Q3 2019, Time Nozha Beach Aqua Park Hotel & Resort will feature 52 rooms and four suites as well as five castles, 93 villas, 891 chalets and 136 studios.



“This is a very exciting chapter in Time Hotels’ history as we open Time Nozha Beach Aqua Park Hotel & Resort, our first beach resort and first property in Egypt,” said Awadalla.



“Time Hotels has a great deal of experience throughout the Middle East and more importantly an in-depth understanding of how to add value and cross-sell properties, driving-in business in key locations.”



Other openings scheduled to take place throughout 2019 include two properties in Saudi Arabia, one in Dubai and the debut of the Time Express Hotels brand in Sharjah during the second quarter of 2019.



Awadalla added: “We have been very strategic with our current pipeline of hotels and residences, identifying and assessing demand within each market, and implementing the most suitable brand from the Time portfolio to best match local market demand.” - TradeArabia News Service